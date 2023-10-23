Pianist Lucy Parham Returns to King's Place in December

Lucy Parham returns to King’s Place on Sunday December 3rd with her acclaimed Christmas Gala, with celebrities from beyond the musical world joining her on stage to play music that has inspired them to play the piano, with special guests The Parliamentary String Quartet.

Lucy Parham is the creator of the acclaimed Composer Portrait concerts, “one of the must-see events of the musical calendar” according to BBC Music Magazine. She performs them with leading actors in the UK and around the world. A specialist in the music of Robert and Clara Schumann, Lucy is also in demand as a professor, artistic director, writer and broadcaster.

Guests for the 2023 Celebrity Christmas Gala include:

• Ed Balls (Broadcaster and former Cabinet Minister)

• Cally Beaton (Comedian)

• Ben Cooper (BBC One’s Bargain Hunt)

• Emilia Fox (Actress)

• Alistair McGowan (Impressionist and actor)

• Cathy Newman (Channel 4 News)

• Jay Rayner (Journalist and broadcaster)

• Rob Rinder (Broadcaster, author and barrister)

• Alan Rusbridger (Former Editor, The Guardian)

• Jonathan Stadlen (Producer)

• Conrad Williams (Author)

Lucy will also be joined at the piano by Richard Sisson (formerly Kit and the Widow) for some festive duets.

This Christmas Gala will once again be presented by BBC Radio 3’s Sean Rafferty, with narration and festive surprises.

This event will last approximately 70 minutes. There will not be an interval.