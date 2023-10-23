Pianist Lucy Parham Returns to King's Place in December

The performance is on 3 December.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 1 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

Pianist Lucy Parham Returns to King's Place in December

Lucy Parham returns to King’s Place on Sunday December 3rd with her acclaimed Christmas Gala, with celebrities from beyond the musical world joining her on stage to play music that has inspired them to play the piano, with special guests The Parliamentary String Quartet.

Lucy Parham is the creator of the acclaimed Composer Portrait concerts, “one of the must-see events of the musical calendar” according to BBC Music Magazine. She performs them with leading actors in the UK and around the world.  A specialist in the music of Robert and Clara Schumann, Lucy is also in demand as a professor, artistic director, writer and broadcaster.

Guests for the 2023 Celebrity Christmas Gala include:

• Ed Balls (Broadcaster and former Cabinet Minister)

• Cally Beaton (Comedian)

Ben Cooper (BBC One’s Bargain Hunt)

Emilia Fox (Actress)

Alistair McGowan (Impressionist and actor)

Cathy Newman (Channel 4 News)

Jay Rayner (Journalist and broadcaster)

• Rob Rinder (Broadcaster, author and barrister)

• Alan Rusbridger (Former Editor, The Guardian)

• Jonathan Stadlen (Producer)

• Conrad Williams (Author)

Lucy will also be joined at the piano by Richard Sisson (formerly Kit and the Widow) for some festive duets.

This Christmas Gala will once again be presented by BBC Radio 3’s Sean Rafferty, with narration and festive surprises.

This event will last approximately 70 minutes. There will not be an interval.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Pandemonium Players Announced For Mr. Armando Iannuccis PANDEMONIUM Photo
The Pandemonium Players Announced For Mr. Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM

The Pandemonium Players are announced for Mr Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM, a scornful account of the activities of Mr Boris Johnson and 'others' during the pandemic and its aftermath. Directed by Mr Patrick Marber, the show will now run from 1 December 2023 to 13 January 2024 at the Soho Theatre, with tickets for the extended week available on the Soho website starting Friday 27 October at 11am.

2
First Listen To “Cow Girl Thunder” From BILLIE THE KID Performed By Jodie Stee Photo
First Listen To “Cow Girl Thunder” From BILLIE THE KID Performed By Jodie Steele

New British musical ‘Billie the Kid', with music and lyrics by Gez Mercer, book by Conway McDermott and Gez Mercer, directed by Kerry Kyriacos Michael, is being semi-staged in front of a live audience for the first time in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre on Monday 13 November & Monday 20 November at 7.30pm.

3
Hackney Empire Artistic Director and Joint CEO Yamin Choudury To Step Down in 2024 Photo
Hackney Empire Artistic Director and Joint CEO Yamin Choudury To Step Down in 2024

Chair Sir William Atkinson and the Board of Hackney Empire have announced that Yamin Choudury, Artistic Director and Joint CEO, will be stepping down from his position next year, in order to pursue new opportunities.

4
Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas Photo
Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas

YeeHaw- an adult fairytale! Saddle up for a wild west adventure with gangs, outlaws, and pioneering women. Far Out Theatre presents their annual adults-only pantomime filled with vice and depravity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Swan Lake in UK Regional Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
The Changeling in UK Regional The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
Mrs Oscar Wilde in UK Regional Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You