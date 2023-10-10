Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has officially launched the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, which opens on 2 December. Check out photos of the cast below!

The launch, which saw stars visit Dudley Zoo, featured cast members Kelle Bryan (Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks) who plays the Fairy, Elementa, Niki Colwell Evans (X Factor, Blood Brothers, Kinky Boots) as Queen Dragonella, Evie Pickerill (CBeebies/CBBC) as Snow White, Gyasi Sheppy (CBeebies) as Prince William and Grand Theatre panto favourites Tam Ryan as Muddles and Ian Adams as Nanny Nolly return for their third and seventh years respectively.

Wolverhampton Grand will produce this year’s panto in-house in its entirety.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Wolverhampton Grand, Adrian Jackson said; “We are delighted to welcome our full Snow White principal cast to Wolverhampton who together are stellar line up for the entire family. Audiences of Wolverhampton and across the West Midlands are in for treat and are already booking in super early as this year’s panto promises to be the most ambitious and spectacular ever staged! We are commissioning brand new sets and costumes, and with the biggest panto band in the land, it will be the most lavish family pantomime, an unmissable festive event this Christmas!”

Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest panto band in the land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.

Tickets for SNOW WHITE from 2 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 can be booked online at Click Here now.

Photo Credit: Richard James Photography