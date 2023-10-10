Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime

Performances run from 2 December 2023 – 7 January 2024.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 1 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 2 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 3 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve
600-Year-Old Floorboards From Shakespeare's Time Discovered at St. George's Guildhall Photo 4 600-Year-Old Floorboards From Shakespeare’s Time Discovered at St. George’s Guildhall

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has officially launched the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, which opens on 2 December. Check out photos of the cast below! 

The launch, which saw stars visit Dudley Zoo, featured cast members Kelle Bryan (Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks) who plays the Fairy, Elementa, Niki Colwell Evans (X Factor, Blood Brothers, Kinky Boots) as Queen Dragonella, Evie Pickerill (CBeebies/CBBC) as Snow White, Gyasi Sheppy (CBeebies) as Prince William and Grand Theatre panto favourites Tam Ryan as Muddles and Ian Adams as Nanny Nolly return for their third and seventh years respectively.

Wolverhampton Grand will produce this year’s panto in-house in its entirety.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Wolverhampton Grand, Adrian Jackson said; “We are delighted to welcome our full Snow White principal cast to Wolverhampton who together are stellar line up for the entire family. Audiences of Wolverhampton and across the West Midlands are in for treat and are already booking in super early as this year’s panto promises to be the most ambitious and spectacular ever staged! We are commissioning brand new sets and costumes, and with the biggest panto band in the land, it will be the most lavish family pantomime, an unmissable festive event this Christmas!”

Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest panto band in the land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.

Tickets for SNOW WHITE from 2 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 can be booked online at Click Here now. 

Photo Credit: Richard James Photography

Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime
Evie Pickerill and Gyasi Sheppy

Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime
Evie Pickerill

Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime
Evie Pickerill

Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime
Gyasi Sheppy

Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime
Ian Adams

Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime
Kelle Bryan

Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime
Niki Colwell Evans, Gyasi Sheppy, Kelle Bryan, Evie Pickerill, Ian Adams, Tam Ryan

Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime
Tam Ryan




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: First Look at SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD at MAST Mayflower Studios Photo
Photos: First Look at SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD at MAST Mayflower Studios

Production images have been released for the upcoming Mayflower MADE revival of Athol Fugard, John Kani & Winston Ntshona’s Sizwe Banzi is Dead, which runs at MAST Mayflower Studios until 14 October 2023 as part of Black History Month 2023.   Check out the photos here!

2
Warrington Contemporary Arts Fest and Towns Cultural Offer Set to Be Transformed Thanks To Photo
Warrington Contemporary Arts Fest and Town's Cultural Offer Set to Be Transformed Thanks To £600k Boost

A huge funding boost which will create a significant, lasting and transformational change within Warrington’s cultural offer has been unlocked. Learn more about the fund here!

3
Rose Bruford College Collaborates With the Interpreters of Colour Network to Trail BSL Int Photo
Rose Bruford College Collaborates With the Interpreters of Colour Network to Trail BSL Interpreters For the Theatre

Rose Bruford College and the Interpreters of Colour Network, a leading organisation addressing the underrepresentation of people of colour in the sign language interpreting and translation profession, have collaborated on a pioneering pilot programme training British Sign Language interpreters in best practice for theatre, within a drama school setting. 

4
ALFIES FIRST FIGHT Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month Photo
ALFIE'S FIRST FIGHT Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

A one-man show for ages five-plus about love, loss, family and, of course, boxing visits Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this October half-term. Learn more about Alfie's First Fight here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You