Photos: Theatre Royal Brighton Presents TWELVE ANGRY MEN

The show visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 20 to Saturday 25 November 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

Get a first look at Twelve Angry Men in rehearsals prior to its visit to Theatre Royal Brighton next month.

As previously announced, this stage adaptation of the classic title stars Patrick Duffy (Man from Atlantis, Dallas), Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street, Peak Practice), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street, Casualty), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier), and Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs).

Completing the cast are Paul Beech, Samarge Hamilton, Jeffrey Harmer, Mark Heenehan, Kenneth Jay, Paul Lavers, and Owen Oldroyd.

Rehearsal images of this knife-edge thriller have also been released, showing this all-star cast of TV and theatre actors in action ahead of the tour opening at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Probably best remembered as the 1957 three-time Academy Award nominated movie starring Henry Fonda as the juror who fights for justice, Twelve Angry Men has recently completed two west end seasons at London’s Garrick Theatre and two national tours. Considered one of the great ‘must-sees’ of all time, this gripping knife-edge courtroom thriller follows a jury who have murder on their minds and a life in their hands as they decide the fate of a young delinquent accused of killing his father. But what appears to be an open and shut case soon becomes a huge dilemma, as prejudices and preconceived ideas about the accused, the trial, and each other turn the tables every which way, until the nail-biting climax…

This powerful production returns to theatres across the UK with the most star-studded line up this show has ever seen, opening at Theatre Royal Windsor in October and taking to the stage at Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 20 to Saturday 25 November 2023. Tickets for the show's Brighton dates are on available at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

The 2023 cast of Twelve Angry Men

Patrick Duffy

The 2023 cast of Twelve Angry Men

Patrick Duffy and Michael Greco with the 2023 cast of Twelve Angry Men

The 2023 cast of Twelve Angry Men

Patrick Duffy (L) and Michael Greco (R) with the 2023 cast of Twelve Angry Men

The 2023 cast of Twelve Angry Men

The 2023 cast of Twelve Angry Men

Patrick Duffy

Patrick Duffy

Patrick Duffy

Michael Greco

Paul Beech, Patrick Duffy, Michael Greco, Kenneth Jay, Ben Nealon, Owen Oldroyd and Gary Webster

Patrick Duffy

Patrick Duffy

Patrick Duffy

Michael Greco

Patrick Duffy (back to camera), Paul Beech, Michael Greco, Kenneth Jay, Ben Nealon, Gray Oa??Brien and Owen Oldroyd

Patrick Duffy

Michael Greco

Patrick Duffy




