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All new photos have been released from rehearsal for the world premiere stage adaptation of Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House, adapted by Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning writer Stef Smith. Check out the photos below!

The production will open at Salisbury Playhouse on 11 September, continuing at Richmond Theatre from 6 - 10 October before embarking on a UK tour to Theatre Clwyd, Theatre Royal Brighton, Palace Theatre Manchester, Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre, concluding at Cambridge Arts Theatre on 21 November.

Martin Constantine directs Jasper Britton (Dr. Montague), Jemma Churchill (Mrs Montague), Sian Howard (Mrs Dudley), Sophie Lenglinger (Theo), Robin Morrissey (Luke), and Clancy Ryan (Eleanor).

When a group of daring investigators take on the mystery of Hill House, curiosity quickly descends into fear. Experiments plunge into darkness. Strange disturbances ripple through twisting corridors. As the house tightens its grip, it will leave you on the edge of your seat… and questioning what is real long after the curtain falls.

Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel is widely regarded as one of the greatest works of supernatural fiction. It was later adapted into the critically acclaimed Netflix series of the same name, introducing a new generation to Jackson’s haunting masterpiece.

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