Photos: OUTLAWS: A ROBIN HOOD STORY is Now Playing at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre

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Outlaws: A Robin Hood Story has launched the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre performance programme. The 2026 Storyhouse in the Park runs until 6 September. Tickets are on sale priced from £20.25 for Storyhouse Members.

Gangs of New York playwright Kieran Lynn has returned to the outdoor theatre-in-the-round with another bold tale, this time an action-packed and feelgood reimagining of one of Britain's greatest legends.

Outlaws: A Robin Hood Story opened last Friday and runs until Sunday, 23 August.

In medieval Nottingham, the corrupt King John – aided by the Sheriff of Nottingham – takes what he wants while the people suffer. But there is hope. And it wears a hood.

Local lad Robin and his sidekick Little John have become infamous for stealing the king's ill-gotten gains and returning them to the people who so desperately need them.

When the king visits Nottingham, Robin sees an opportunity for their biggest score yet; and with the help of rebellious noblewoman Marian, they embark on a dangerous and daring heist that will change England, and the world, forever.

Outlaws: A Robin Hood Story is features electrifying sword fights, forbidden romance and a foot-stomping folk soundtrack.

Robin Hood is played by Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings while David Ahmad is King John, Annabelle Aquino is Marian, Rebecca Bainbridge plays Scarlett, Lucas Button is the Sheriff of Nottingham, Abigail Middleton is Alana, Kate Milner-Evans plays Rose, Perry Moore is Little John, Sorrel Jordan is the Guard and Robert Wade is Old Sheriff.

Meanwhile the production also stars two trainee actors with Lewis Baron playing the roles of Citizen/Guard/Old Sheriff understudy and Rachel Uyigue as Citizen/Guard/King's Scribe.

Outlaws: A Robin Hood Story is written by Kieran Lynn, directed by Hannah Noone and Matt Baker is composer and musical director. Choreographer is Jess Williams and Kaitlin Howard is fight director.

Writer Kieran Lynn said "Robin Hood is both a timeless and timely story. This brand-new version aims to offer audiences everything they love about the story, with plenty of twists. The response so far has been extraordinary. Audiences have laughed, gasped and sang-along. A fantastic start to a long summer with our merry band of adventurous outlaws!"

The production will be joined in repertory this Friday, 10 July by Helen Redcliffe's uplifting transformational drama Let The Sun Shine!

Families with children under eight are being invited to embark on a vibrant interactive adventure in the company Peter Pan in a walkabout show which runs from Tuesday, 28 July to Thursday, 13 August.

And finally, Jessica Swale's Olivier Award winning Nell Gwynn comes to Grosvenor Park from Friday, 21 August to Sunday, 6 September in a co-production with Shakespeare North Playhouse and Keswick's Theatre by the Lake. The fresh and acclaimed new staging is directed by Bryony Shanahan.

Photo Credit: Mark McNulty

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