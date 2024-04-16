Photos: Inside Rehearsal for WHAT THE BUTLER SAW UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London Classic Theatre has released photos from inside rehearsal of the UK tour of Joe Orton’s farce What The Bulter Saw which will now tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre from 17-20 July in addition to the 15 previously announced theatres across the UK.

Michael Cabot, the founder and Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre, directs Alex Cardall (Nicholas Beckett), John Dorney (Doctor Prentice), Alana Jackson (Geraldine Barclay), Jack Lord (Doctor Rance), Jon-Paul Rowden (Sergeant Match) and Holly Smith (Mrs Prentice).

Orton’s final play, What the Butler Saw, premiered at Queen’s Theatre on 27 January 1969. London Classic Theatre’s new tour opens at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on 24 April and tours to a further 16 venues across the UK, concluding the tour at Civic Theatre, Chelmsford 27 July.