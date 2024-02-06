Photos: Inside Rehearsal For STARTER FOR TEN at the Bristol Old Vic

With a month to go before the Bristol Old Vic world premiere of brand-new musical Starter for Ten, all new rehearsal photos have been released.

Based on David Nicholls' novel and the cult 2006 film, Starter for Ten is produced by Antic Productions, Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films and Playtone, with book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions.

Featuring an irresistible original soundtrack inspired by the riotous student scene of the 80s, Starter for Ten is a bright, big-hearted coming-of-age comedy about love, belonging and the all-important difference between knowledge and wisdom.

The 80s-inspired original score and lyrics are composed by queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman.

Adam Bregman plays the Southend-born, Bristol-bound undergraduate, ‘Brian Jackson’ (Sing Street - Huntington Theatre; Bar Mitzvah Boy - Upstairs At The Gatehouse). Mel Giedroyc will play the role of Brian’s mum, ‘Irene Jackson’ (The Crown Jewels - Garrick Theatre; Company - Gielgud) while Robert Portal (The 39 Steps - West End; The Boy Friend - Menier Chocolate Factory) takes the role of legendary quizmaster ‘Bamber Gascoigne’ and Gemma Knight Jones as "Professor Bowman" (Come From Away - Phoenix; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time - West End). Making her stage debut, Eubha Akilade as 'Rebecca Munro’, Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as ‘Spencer Lewis’ ('Spike' in Rock Follies - Chichester Festival Theatre; 'Simba' in Disney’s The Lion King and Hamilton - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd), Miracle Chance as ‘Lucy Davies’ (The Witches - National Theatre), Luke Johnson as 'Des' (The Light Princess - National Theatre; Close-Up - Menier Chocolate Factory), Emily Lane as ‘Alice Harbinson’ ('Anna' in Frozen - West End), Natasha O'Brien as 'Mrs Harbinson' (Aspects of Love, Mamma Mia! - both West End) and Will Jennings in the role of ‘Patrick Watts’, (Les Miserables; The Mousetrapand Avenue Q - all West End).



Starter for Ten will be directed by Charlie Parham, choreographed by Shelley Maxwell, with set and costume design by Olivier Award-nominee Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Rory Beaton, sound design byGregory Clarke and casting by Will Burton for GBC.



Performances run 29 February - 30 March.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner