Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Performances run 2 February to 16 March.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 3 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup
Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK Photo 4 Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of the electrifying new rock musical Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood, co-produced with Metta Theatre, playing 2 February to 16 March.

 Check out the photos below!

Adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories, Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood marks the latest collaboration between award-winning writer and director P Burton-Morgan and composer Ben Glasstone (The Rhythmics, Cells). As part of The Watermill Theatre and Metta Theatre’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the physical production from set to props and costumes will be sourced entirely from second hand materials.

London 2024.  Doggedly pursuing success as a private detective, Sherlock Holmes is faced with a new case; an unexplained death in the infamous environmental protest camp at Oakenwood.  Supported by his media-savvy landlady, Dr Amanda Watson, Sherlock’s keen eye for detail and tireless pursuit of the truth has brought a growing online fandom and an uncomfortable intrusion into his private life.

Delving into the details, Sherlock suspects that arch-nemesis Jan Moriarty is at the root of the case, but the game’s afoot and they must move fast to uncover the truth and foil her plans. In a world of cancel culture, deepfakes and digital manipulation, only self-discovery and acceptance can unlock this case.

The part of Sherlock will be shared over the course of the run by Connor Bannister (All or Nothing, West End) and Dylan Wood (Moorcroft and Orphans, National Theatre of Scotland), Me’sha Bryan (The Color Purple, UK Tour; As You Like It, Regents Park Open Air Theatre) will play ‘Dr Amanda Watson’, Gillian Kirkpatrick (Hairspray, London Coliseum; American Psycho, Almeida Theatre) will play ‘Jan Moriarty’, Richard P. Peralta (Much Ado About Nothing UK Tour, Ramps on the Moon and Sheffield Theatres) will play ‘Inspector Marlon Lestrade, EM Williams (After the Act, Breach Theatre at New Diorama) will play ‘Yorri Tremaly’, and Loren O’Dair (Peter Pan, National Theatre at The Troubadour; Ghost Stories by Candlelight, HighTide Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe) will play ‘Sasha’.

Metta Theatre Artistic Director P Burton-Morgan directs, along with book and lyrics, with music & lyrics by Ben Glasstone, set & lighting design by William Reynolds (Metta Theatre’s co-Artistic Director & Resident Designer, Tubular Bells, Circa / Southank Centre and International Tour), video design by Matt Powell (Accidental Death of an Anarchist – Lyric Hammersmith, Theatre Royal Haymarket), sound design by Beth Duke (The Suspicions of Mr Whicher – Watermill Theatre) and choreography by Mark Smith (The Little Big Things - @sohoplace).

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
WHY I STUCK A FLARE UP MY ARSE FOR ENGLAND Comes To Southwark Playhouse Borough This Sprin Photo
WHY I STUCK A FLARE UP MY ARSE FOR ENGLAND Comes To Southwark Playhouse Borough This Spring

WHY I STUCK A FLARE UP MY ARSE FOR ENGLAND comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough this spring, following an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival.

2
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Photo
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the City

A brand new Craft Beer Expo has been announced, Chester Craft Beer Expo will take place in Storyhouse on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March 2024.  

3
Soho Theatre Appoints New Board Member Photo
Soho Theatre Appoints New Board Member

Soho Theatre has announced the appointment of Farzana Baduel to its Board of Trustees, as the organisation continues to deliver its ambitious growth programme.

4
Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring Photo
Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring

Stage, film and TV star Joseph Marcell will head the cast of Seán Aydon's new production of The School For Scandal, which begins a major UK tour this spring.

More Hot Stories For You

STAGE DOOR JONNY Returns to the Jermyn Street Theatre With Jez Butterworth and Laura DonellySTAGE DOOR JONNY Returns to the Jermyn Street Theatre With Jez Butterworth and Laura Donelly
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the CityStoryhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the City
Soho Theatre Appoints New Board MemberSoho Theatre Appoints New Board Member
Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This SpringJoseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
West Cliffe Theatre (3/17-3/17)
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Prince of Wales Theatre (3/24-3/24)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Taunton Brewhouse (3/05-3/05)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Palace Theatre (4/30-4/30)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Exeter Northcott Theatre (3/11-3/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You