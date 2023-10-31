Photos: Inside Rehearsal For New Vic Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER: A CHRISTMAS FAIRYTALE

New Vic Theatre has released rehearsal photos for its highly anticipated festive family production of The Nutcracker: A Christmas Fairytale, a magical new spin on the classic story.

Adapted and by Directed by Theresa Heskins (Olivier Award-winning The Worst Witch, West End and Marvellous, New Vic Theatre and West End) with music adapted and directed by James Atherton (UK Theatre Awards Best Show for Children and Young People 2017 The Snow Queen, New Vic Theatre), the new production is set to make its premiere this festive season from 17 November 20223 – 27 January 2024.

Bringing this much-loved tale to life are Franky Attard, Edwin Cheng, Clara Darcy, Matthew Ganley, Austin Garrett, Amy Louise Harrison, Kaitlin Howard, Abigail Middleton, Maeve Nolan, Adam Scotland, Kate Spencer, and Peter Watts. They will be joined by musicians Leila Marshall, Benjamin Pinto, and Farhaan Shah.

Audiences will join Marie and the charming Nutcracker Prince on an enchanting journey through a land of sugar-spun snowflakes to find themselves in the Kingdom of Sweets, a mystical realm where toys come to life. Can Marie help end a long feud between the Mouse Queen and the inhabitants of the Kingdom and break the enchanted spell? Or is it all just a dream?

Brought to life in the New Vic’s sensational style by its resident creative team, this new adaptation of the classic festive story is a gripping story for all the ages, packed full of magic, beautiful music, and Christmas sparkle!

The Nutcracker: A Christmas Fairytale takes to the stage at the New Vic from Friday 17 November 2023 to Saturday 27 January 2024. For more information and to book call the Box Office on 01782 717962 or purchase them online at newvictheatre.org.uk.

Photo Credit: Andrew Billington