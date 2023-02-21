Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LORD OF THE FLIES at Leeds Playhouse

All new rehearsal images show the dynamic Lord of the Flies company experiencing their first exhilarating days on 'the island' at Leeds Playhouse. Check out the photos below!

These vibrant rehearsal room shots show the cast working with Director Amy Leach and Movement Director Natasha Harrison to create the life-changing moment when the schoolchildren find themselves abandoned on a rugged, remote island after surviving a devastating plane crash.

This Leeds Playhouse and Belgrade Coventry co-production, presented in association with Rose Theatre, which premieres at the Playhouse on 18 March-8 April, brings William Golding's 1954 classic story into the 21st century, reflecting the world we live in now while remaining faithful to his fascinating, thought-provoking central premise.

What would a group of schoolchildren do if they were left to their own devices? How would they survive?

In the midst of a raging war, a group of British children from a range of schools and backgrounds are left stranded after surviving a devastating plane crash. Ralph is voted the leader over outcast Piggy and rule-breaking Jack. As tensions rise and hunger - for both food and power - starts to grow, the group begins to divide and become as wild as their island surroundings.

Performances run 18 March - 8 April. Press nightis on Thursday 23 March at 7.30pm. Book online at leedsplayhouse.org.uk