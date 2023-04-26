Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WUTHERING HEIGHTS

The show opens at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, from 24 April, before touring to Oxford, London, Coventry and Newcastle.

Apr. 26, 2023  

All new production photos have been released from Wuthering Heights. The show opens at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, from 24 April, before touring to Oxford, London, Coventry and Newcastle.

Leander Deeny (he/him) (The Wonderful World of Dissocia - Stratford East, The Tempest - Shakespeare's Rose Theatre York, Robin Hood - The Watermill) will play 'Earnshaw/Edgar/Linton', John Askew (he/him) (Road - Oldham Coliseum, Rita, Sue and Bob Too - Out of Joint / UK tour, Wuthering Heights - Theatre Royal Windsor) will play 'Hindley / Hareton', Giulia Innocenti (she/her), co-founder and co-Artistic Director of Inspector Sands, (The Elephantom - NT, Cinderella - Oxford Playhouse, Cymbeline - Kneehigh) will play 'Nelly', artist, writer and performer Lua Bairstow (they/she) (The Sound Grief Project - Bradford Producing Hub, Transform, Leeds Playhouse, Maybe I Should Freeze My Eggs, Digs, Neuroqueer - Theatre with Legs, Pleasance Courtyard, Camden People's Theatre) will play 'Catherine / Catherine's ghost', Ike Bennett (he/him) (Road - Northern Stage) will play 'Heathcliff', and Nicole Sawyerr (she/her) (Road - Northern Stage, Don Quixote - Perth Theatre, Beneath the City - Birmingham Rep) will play 'Isabella/Frances/Young Cathy'.

This new Inspector Sands' adaptation has been conceived and developed by founding members Lucinka Eisler and Ben Lewis with the script written by Ben Lewis and the production directed by Lucinka Eisler (Inspector Sands' Co-Artistic Director), the work has been a live collaboration from the outset. Designer Jamie Vartan (Evening Standard Award nominee for Misterman at the NT) will be bringing the moors and manors to life with integral sound design by Elena Peña (Misty, Bush and West End) and Dan Balfour (Operation Mincemeat, Southwark Playhouse), lighting design by Ben Ormerod. Chris Yarnell is Associate Director, Johanna Martensson is Costume Designer, Voice & Accent Coach is Gurkiran Kaur and Tanuja Amarasuriya has been a Consulting Artist on the production. Helen Mugridge is Production Manager, and the stage management team are Roisin Symes (CSM) and Daniel Roach-Williams (ASM). Intimacy on Set are supporting the production: the intimacy coordinator is Rose Ryan, with Veniece Forde as assistant intimacy coordinator and Ita O'Brien as Intimacy on set (director). Shally Gadhoke is the production's Wellbeing Practitioner.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Photo
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS
Nicoll Entertainment has announced casting for the 2023 UK tour of Dragons and Mythical Beasts, the award-winning family show that brings mythical creatures to life on stage using spectacular puppetry.
Lynn Francis and More Will Lead the UK Tour of Helen Forresters BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Photo
Lynn Francis and More Will Lead the UK Tour of Helen Forrester's BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL
The first wave of cast members has been announced for the much anticipated By The Waters Of Liverpool Autumn 2023 UK Tour, after the inaugural tour closed just two weeks into a three-month nationwide tour due to the Covid pandemic. 
Jordan Gray Will Embark on First UK Tour Photo
Jordan Gray Will Embark on First UK Tour
Jordan Gray will embark on her first UK tour, with her smash hit show 'Is it a Bird?' throughout September and October 2023. Jordan will visit twenty-one venues across the UK and Republic of Ireland.
Full Lineup Revealed For Wandsworth Arts Fringe 2023 Photo
Full Lineup Revealed For Wandsworth Arts Fringe 2023
Wandsworth Arts Fringe (WAF) is back with a jam-packed, belly-laughing, awe-inspiring new line-up. Now in our 14th year, WAF has become known for daring artists and audiences alike to take a walk on the wild side and test something new. 

