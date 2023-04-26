Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WUTHERING HEIGHTS

All new production photos have been released from Wuthering Heights. The show opens at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, from 24 April, before touring to Oxford, London, Coventry and Newcastle.

Leander Deeny (he/him) (The Wonderful World of Dissocia - Stratford East, The Tempest - Shakespeare's Rose Theatre York, Robin Hood - The Watermill) will play 'Earnshaw/Edgar/Linton', John Askew (he/him) (Road - Oldham Coliseum, Rita, Sue and Bob Too - Out of Joint / UK tour, Wuthering Heights - Theatre Royal Windsor) will play 'Hindley / Hareton', Giulia Innocenti (she/her), co-founder and co-Artistic Director of Inspector Sands, (The Elephantom - NT, Cinderella - Oxford Playhouse, Cymbeline - Kneehigh) will play 'Nelly', artist, writer and performer Lua Bairstow (they/she) (The Sound Grief Project - Bradford Producing Hub, Transform, Leeds Playhouse, Maybe I Should Freeze My Eggs, Digs, Neuroqueer - Theatre with Legs, Pleasance Courtyard, Camden People's Theatre) will play 'Catherine / Catherine's ghost', Ike Bennett (he/him) (Road - Northern Stage) will play 'Heathcliff', and Nicole Sawyerr (she/her) (Road - Northern Stage, Don Quixote - Perth Theatre, Beneath the City - Birmingham Rep) will play 'Isabella/Frances/Young Cathy'.

This new Inspector Sands' adaptation has been conceived and developed by founding members Lucinka Eisler and Ben Lewis with the script written by Ben Lewis and the production directed by Lucinka Eisler (Inspector Sands' Co-Artistic Director), the work has been a live collaboration from the outset. Designer Jamie Vartan (Evening Standard Award nominee for Misterman at the NT) will be bringing the moors and manors to life with integral sound design by Elena Peña (Misty, Bush and West End) and Dan Balfour (Operation Mincemeat, Southwark Playhouse), lighting design by Ben Ormerod. Chris Yarnell is Associate Director, Johanna Martensson is Costume Designer, Voice & Accent Coach is Gurkiran Kaur and Tanuja Amarasuriya has been a Consulting Artist on the production. Helen Mugridge is Production Manager, and the stage management team are Roisin Symes (CSM) and Daniel Roach-Williams (ASM). Intimacy on Set are supporting the production: the intimacy coordinator is Rose Ryan, with Veniece Forde as assistant intimacy coordinator and Ita O'Brien as Intimacy on set (director). Shally Gadhoke is the production's Wellbeing Practitioner.