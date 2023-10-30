Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB

The show is currently on tour following its world premiere last week at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Production photos have been released today for The Good Enough Mums Club, a new musical based on the real-life moving and funny tales of motherhood. 

Produced, written, directed, designed, choreographed, stage managed and performed by mums, the show is currently on tour following its world premiere last week at the Birmingham Hippodrome. Upcoming dates include Storyhouse in Chester (3-4 Nov), Norwich Theatre Playhouse (9-11 Nov), MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton (22-23 Nov) and The Lowry, Salford (30 Nov-2 Dec).

Not perfect? Join the club! From peeing on sticks to drooping tits, The Good Enough Mums Club is both a hysterical and heartbreaking show which shares the love and dispels the myths with enough wipes to mop the tears and clean away the snotty laughter.  

These new photos show cast members Rebecca Bernice Amissah (Michelle), Joanna Kirkland (Bea), Amy Ross (Sophie), Jade Samuels (Chantel) and Belinda Wollaston (Esme). 

Book and Lyrics for The Good Enough Mums Club are by the show's Creator Emily Beecher and Music & Arrangement by Verity Quade, with Direction by Sarah Meadows and Michelle Payne.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB

