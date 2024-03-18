Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE 39 STEPS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released for the new UK Tour of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy, THE 39 STEPS, starring Tom Byrne as Richard Hannay, Safeena Ladha as Annabella Schmidt/Pamela/Margaret, Eugene McCoy as Clown 1 and Maddie Rice as Clown 2 (the first time this production has cast a female identifying actor as one of the Clowns), with Jacob Daniels and Hannah Parker as the understudies.

Check out the photos below!



THE 39 STEPS began performances at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch last Thursday 14 March. Following the run at Queen's Theatre, the production will then tour from Tuesday 2 April, with a Gala Night on Thursday 4 April at Richmond Theatre in London. The tour will run through to Saturday 3 August.



Patrick Barlow’s hilarious adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller ran in London’s West End for nine years, finally closing in 2015. It won the Olivier Award and What’s On Stage Award for Best Comedy in 2007. It also took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008. The play, with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide.



This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.



The 2024 UK Tour is brought to the stage by UK tour director Nicola Samer, with the original creative team of designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool and director of movement Toby Sedgwick. Casting is by Abby Galvin. The tour is a remount of the award-winning production directed by Maria Aitken and adapted by Patrick Barlow.



THE 39 STEPS at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is A Fiery Angel in association with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch production. The 2024 UK Tour is produced by Fiery Angel.