Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Performances run from December 8 to January 7.
EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me star Nina Wadia leads the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk, this year’s fee-fi-fo-FUN family pantomime at York Theatre Royal from December 8 to January 7.
Nina, in her first pantomime for 35 years, will play Fairy Sugarsnap. She’s joined by Robin Simpson, who returns as the Dame – Dame Trott, this time - and Scottish actor James Mackenzie, best known as the presenter of CBBC’s fantasy adventure game show Raven, as the villainous Luke Backinanger.
Mia Overfield, fresh from touring in David Walliams’ The Demon Dentist, plays Jack with Matthew Curnier as Billy. York actor and writer Anna Soden completes the main cast as Dave the cow.
In the ensemble are Luke Lucas, Chris Morgan, Charlotte O’Sullivan, Khan Rasul, Lauren Richardson and Emily Taylor.
The team of writer Paul Hendy, director Juliet Forster and choreographer Hayley Del Harrison all return following the spectacular success of past pantomimes Cinderella and All New Adventures of Peter Pan.
The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at York Theatre pictured in front of York Minster - back row Robin Simpson, Nina Wadia, James Mackenzie; front, Mia Overfield, Anna Soden and Matthew Curnier
Robin Simpson returns to York Theatre Royal pantomime as Dame Trott
Mia Overfield plays Jack
EsstEnders star Nina Wadia is Fairy Sugarsnap
James Mackenzie is the villainous Luke Backinanger
Anna Soden plays Dave the cow
Matthew Curnie is Billy Photos by Kirkpatrick Photography
