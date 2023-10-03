Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Performances run from December 8 to January 7.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 2 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 3 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 4 Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court

EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me star Nina Wadia leads the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk, this year’s fee-fi-fo-FUN family pantomime at York Theatre Royal from December 8 to January 7.

Check out all new photos below!

Nina, in her first pantomime for 35 years, will play Fairy Sugarsnap. She’s joined by Robin Simpson, who returns as the Dame – Dame Trott, this time - and Scottish actor James Mackenzie, best known as the presenter of CBBC’s fantasy adventure game show Raven, as the villainous Luke Backinanger.

Mia Overfield, fresh from touring in David Walliams’ The Demon Dentist, plays Jack with Matthew Curnier as Billy. York actor and writer Anna Soden completes the main cast as Dave the cow.

In the ensemble are Luke Lucas, Chris Morgan, Charlotte O’Sullivan, Khan Rasul, Lauren Richardson and Emily Taylor.

The team of writer Paul Hendy, director Juliet Forster and choreographer Hayley Del Harrison all return following the spectacular success of past pantomimes Cinderella and All New Adventures of Peter Pan.

Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at York Theatre pictured in front of York Minster - back row Robin Simpson, Nina Wadia, James Mackenzie; front, Mia Overfield, Anna Soden and Matthew Curnier

Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Robin Simpson returns to York Theatre Royal pantomime as Dame Trott

Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Mia Overfield plays Jack

Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
EsstEnders star Nina Wadia is Fairy Sugarsnap

Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
James Mackenzie is the villainous Luke Backinanger

Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Anna Soden plays Dave the cow

Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Matthew Curnie is Billy Photos by Kirkpatrick Photography

Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Returns to Merseyside Photo
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Returns to Merseyside

The final stage production of acclaimed author Helen Forrester's captivating life story returns to three Merseyside venues this month as part of successful UK tour. Find out how and where to catch the show here!

2
Cast Set For KILLING JACK at Queens Theatre Hornchurch Photo
Cast Set For KILLING JACK at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Rebecca Wheatley has been announced playing Annie and Val in the cast of Killing Jack by Sadie Hasler at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch. Learn more about the cast and the production here!

3
Sir Ben Kingsley Will Headline BATTLE OF BRITAIN Royal Gala Photo
Sir Ben Kingsley Will Headline BATTLE OF BRITAIN Royal Gala

Academy Award-winner Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) will lead an all-star cast in tribute to Battle of Britain pilots. Learn more about the upcoming gala and find out how to attend here!

4
The Old Rep Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For PETER PAN THE MUSICAL Photo
The Old Rep Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For PETER PAN THE MUSICAL

The Old Rep Theatre have announced the professional cast and creative team behind this year's Christmas adventure Peter Pan the Musical. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Quarry Theatre (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Devonshire Park Theatre (10/31-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (10/04-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You