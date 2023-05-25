Photos: First Look at Wiltshire Creative's THE TEMPEST

All new production images have been released for Wiltshire Creative’s The Tempest, opening this year’s Salisbury International Arts Festival on 26 May running until 4 June, with previews from 24 June.

Cast: Robert Bowman (Prospero), Elizabeth Crarer (Antonia), Matt Crosby (Trinculo), Emma Lau (Miranda), Robert MacPherson (Sebastian), Lloyd Notice (Alonso), David Partridge (Caliban), Heather Phoenix (Stephana), Georgina Sutton (Gonzala) and Samuel Tracy (Ferdinand)

Director: Gareth Machin; Designer: Dan Potra; Sound designer: Mike Beer;

Musical Supervision: Kate Edgar; Movement Director: Khiley Williams; Casting Director: Gabrielle Dawes CDG

“O brave new world, That has such people in’t!”

A stunning re-imagining of Shakespeare’s fabulous tale, and journey deep into one of Salisbury’s most beloved parks. This centrepiece to Salisbury International Arts Festival follows a King and his entourage shipwrecked on an island of magic and mystery. It is a place of music and visions, surprising encounters, and unlikely friendships. But what secrets does this island hold? Who or what is really in charge? And will the world ever be the same again?

This show is an outdoor walkabout production, meaning audiences will move from scene to scene alongside the cast. Audiences should bring a portable chair or picnic blanket, to carry with them to each location. Limited seating is available for those who need it on request from Ticket Sales