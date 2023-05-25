Photos: First Look at Wiltshire Creative's THE TEMPEST

The show will open this year’s Salisbury International Arts Festival on 26 May running until 4 June.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 2 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 3 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 4 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

All new production images have been released for Wiltshire Creative’s The Tempest, opening this year’s Salisbury International Arts Festival on 26 May running until 4 June, with previews from 24 June.

Cast: Robert Bowman (Prospero), Elizabeth Crarer (Antonia), Matt Crosby (Trinculo), Emma Lau (Miranda), Robert MacPherson (Sebastian), Lloyd Notice (Alonso), David Partridge (Caliban), Heather Phoenix (Stephana), Georgina Sutton (Gonzala) and Samuel Tracy (Ferdinand)

Director: Gareth Machin; Designer: Dan Potra; Sound designer: Mike Beer;

Musical Supervision: Kate Edgar; Movement Director: Khiley Williams; Casting Director: Gabrielle Dawes CDG

“O brave new world, That has such people in’t!”

A stunning re-imagining of Shakespeare’s fabulous tale, and journey deep into one of Salisbury’s most beloved parks. This centrepiece to Salisbury International Arts Festival follows a King and his entourage shipwrecked on an island of magic and mystery. It is a place of music and visions, surprising encounters, and unlikely friendships. But what secrets does this island hold? Who or what is really in charge? And will the world ever be the same again?

This show is an outdoor walkabout production, meaning audiences will move from scene to scene alongside the cast. Audiences should bring a portable chair or picnic blanket, to carry with them to each location. Limited seating is available for those who need it on request from Ticket Sales 

Photo Credit: Ash Mills

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Andy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTIC Photo
Andy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTIC

Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Andy is back on the road with his brand new stand up show this Autumn.

London Classic Theatre Extends UK and Ireland Tour of ABIGAILS PARTY Photo
London Classic Theatre Extends UK and Ireland Tour of ABIGAIL'S PARTY

London Classic Theatre has announced fourteen further venues for its smash-hit UK and Ireland tour. Abigail's Party extends its run for three months until 7 October.

Drag King Cabaret-Inspired Play MODEST Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Drag King Cabaret-Inspired Play MODEST Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A drag king-cabaret-inspired play about Victorian superstar artist Elizabeth Thompson visits Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Storyhouse Unveils A Great Midsummer Spectacular In Grosvenor Park Photo
Storyhouse Unveils A Great Midsummer Spectacular In Grosvenor Park

Storyhouse is set to fill Grosvenor Park with a spectacular and unmissable programme of performances, events and activities this summer. 


More Hot Stories For You

Birmingham Hippodrome Will Recruit New ChairBirmingham Hippodrome Will Recruit New Chair
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival TheatrePhotos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Gareth Williams's SONGS FROM THE LAST PAGE Celebrates Last Words Of Scottish Literary MasterworksGareth Williams's SONGS FROM THE LAST PAGE Celebrates Last Words Of Scottish Literary Masterworks
Open Bar Theatre Performs Three ClassicsOpen Bar Theatre Performs Three Classics

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartbreak House
Hampton Hill Theatre (5/31-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Bridgewater Hall (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Brown Honey
Belgrade Theatre (6/14-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You