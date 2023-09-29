Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Performances run 28 September - 15 October.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 2 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 4 Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court

All new production photos have been released  for new musical ‘Trompe L’Oeil’ at The Other Palace. Check out the photos below!

Cabaret, queer theatre and politics collide in this tongue-in-cheek musical inspired by famous surrealist pieces of art such as The Escherian Stairwell, Magritte’s apples and Salvador Dali’s melting clocks.

Written by Henry Parkman Biggs, the musical takes inspiration from a wide range of musical genres and its songs contain cryptic and hidden messages, pushing lyrical structure in ways that, incredibly, make the songs themselves illusionary. .

Trump LOeil, directed by Blair Anderson (Associate Director ‘The SpongeBob Musical’) will play at The Other Palace Studio from 28 September - 15 October.

After a successful Off-Broadway run in 2021, a London fringe run in 2022 and a spring presentation at Paris’ famed Fluctuart gallery on the Seine, which featured renditions from artists around the world of the uniquely structured “trompe l’oeil” lyrics, this updated Trompe-l’oeil will now premiere at The Other Palace.

CAST: Emer Dineen, Alex Wadham, Craig Bartley, Dominic Booth, Olivia Saunders, Sarah Louise Hughes,  William Elijah Lewis, Yasmin Sharp.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Mono Boxs Extensive Play and Audio Monologue Libraries Will Be Donated To Theatres Photo
The Mono Box's Extensive Play and Audio Monologue Libraries Will Be Donated To Theatres

The Mono Box’s extensive play and audio monologue libraries to be donated to Northern Academy of Performing arts, Powerhouse, Theatre503 and Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust. Learn more about the collection here!

2
Cubas PASION DE BUENA VISTA Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo
Cuba's PASION DE BUENA VISTA Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

All the way from Havana comes Cuba’s award-winning international hit music & dance show Pasión de Buena Vista, featuring a stunning 17-piece ensemble of incredibly talented musicians, singers and dancers. Learn more about the upcoming UK tour here!

3
Sheffield Theatres Reveals Lineup of New Crucible and Playhouse Shows For 2024 Photo
Sheffield Theatres Reveals Lineup of New Crucible and Playhouse Shows For 2024

Sheffield Theatres has announced new Crucible and Playhouse shows for 2024. Learn more about the lineup here!

4
Unlimited Theatre Launches New Grant Initiatives As They Commemorate 25 Years In The Indus Photo
Unlimited Theatre Launches New Grant Initiatives As They Commemorate 25 Years In The Industry and Change Company Direction

After a phenomenal 25 years producing new work for national and international audiences, Unlimited Theatre are embarking on a new chapter to create more opportunities for emerging companies. Learn more about the new grants here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Bridewell (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Royal & Derngate (10/02-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Fool
Epsom Playhouse (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lady With a Dog
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (9/13-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You