Photos: First Look at TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

All new production photos have been released for new musical ‘Trompe L’Oeil’ at The Other Palace. Check out the photos below!

Cabaret, queer theatre and politics collide in this tongue-in-cheek musical inspired by famous surrealist pieces of art such as The Escherian Stairwell, Magritte’s apples and Salvador Dali’s melting clocks.



Written by Henry Parkman Biggs, the musical takes inspiration from a wide range of musical genres and its songs contain cryptic and hidden messages, pushing lyrical structure in ways that, incredibly, make the songs themselves illusionary. .



Trump LOeil, directed by Blair Anderson (Associate Director ‘The SpongeBob Musical’) will play at The Other Palace Studio from 28 September - 15 October.

After a successful Off-Broadway run in 2021, a London fringe run in 2022 and a spring presentation at Paris’ famed Fluctuart gallery on the Seine, which featured renditions from artists around the world of the uniquely structured “trompe l’oeil” lyrics, this updated Trompe-l’oeil will now premiere at The Other Palace.

CAST: Emer Dineen, Alex Wadham, Craig Bartley, Dominic Booth, Olivia Saunders, Sarah Louise Hughes, William Elijah Lewis, Yasmin Sharp.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan