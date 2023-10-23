Photos: First Look at THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Salisbury Playhouse

Performances run 19 October – 11 November.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 1 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

All new production photos have been released for The Girl On The Train, based on the Dreamworks film and bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel currently on at Salisbury Playhouse until 11 November, with the press night taking place on the 24 October (tomorrow).

Check out the photos below!

Cast: Tiran Aakal (Kamal Abdic), Samuel Collings (Scott Hipwell), Jonathan Firth (Tom Watson), Joanna van Kampen (Rachel Watson), Emer McDaid (Megan Hipwell), Jason Merrells (D.I. Gaskill) and Phoebe Pryce (Anna Watson). 


Directed by: Loveday Ingram; Designer: Adam Wiltshire; Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles; Sound Designer: Liz Purnell; Video Designer: Dan Light; Fight Director: Paul Benzing; Composer: Paul Englishby with casting by: Gabrielle Dawes 

Every day on her way to work, Rachel watches a seemingly perfect couple from the train window, dreaming of her perfect love story. Suddenly she finds herself embroiled in a dark, twisted drama, when the woman she has been watching goes missing mysteriously.

Was Rachel responsible? Where did the blood come from? If only Rachel could remember the missing pieces in her memory, if only she hadn’t had too much to drink...

Based on the hit thriller novel by Paula Hawkins which sold over 20 million copies worldwide and the 2016 DreamWorks film, this gripping stage production will keep you guessing.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
NOISES OFF UK Tour is Coming to Milton Keynes in November Photo
NOISES OFF UK Tour is Coming to Milton Keynes in November

The 40th-anniversary production of Michael Frayn's multi-award-winning farce, Noises Off is coming to Milton Keynes from Tue 21 – Sat 25 Nov, as part of its major UK tour.

2
Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howells I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE Photo
Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howell's I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has released production photos for the world premiere of award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell’s debut play I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life, which will run in the Mercury Studio from 27 October – 4 November.

3
Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath

Five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones brings Sophie Treadwell’s extraordinary epic masterpiece Machinal, based on the true story of the committal and execution of Ruth Snyder, to the Ustinov Studio.  Check out all new photos here!

4
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse

The Roald Dahl Story Company, Leeds Playhouse and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have announced the full cast for the world premiere of their snaptastic musical extravaganza, featuring a menagerie of puppets, toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction.    

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Swan Lake in UK Regional Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
The Changeling in UK Regional The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
Mrs Oscar Wilde in UK Regional Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You