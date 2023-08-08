Photos: First Look at Martin Shaw, Jenny Seagrove, and Josh Goulding in ALONE TOGETHER at Theatre Royal Windsor

Performances run through 19 August 2023.

Aug. 08, 2023

Get a first look at Martin Shaw, Jenny Seagrove, and Josh Goulding in the world premiere of the new play Alone Together by Simon Williams at Theatre Royal Windsor. Performances run through 19 August 2023.

Check out the photo below!

Judge John Deed stars Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove will reunite for the first time in a world premiere of the comedy ALONE TOGETHER - a new, witty, tender and thought-provoking play by Windsor-born actor/writer Simon Williams, for a two week run from Monday 7 August – Saturday 19 August 2023 at Theatre Royal Windsor.

ALONE TOGETHER sizzles as Colin (Martin Shaw) and Angela (Jenny Seagrove) battle together on the verge of their disastrous marriage. And then in a serendipitous moment, Angela meets Jonty (Josh Goulding) on her favourite bench, under the cedar tree in the churchyard and everything starts to unravel…… Three people looking for pathways to excitement, fulfilment and freedom; but what is real and who is real? Was it a chance meeting? What does the young novelist want? And who exactly is manipulating whom - or not? In a world where you can be anyone on social media, can you really escape reality in real life? With secrets to protect and unintended consequences, will they be together alone or ALONE TOGETHER…..




