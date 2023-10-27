Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath

Performances run through Saturday 18 November.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 1 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

Five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones brings Sophie Treadwell’s extraordinary epic masterpiece Machinal, based on the true story of the committal and execution of Ruth Snyder, to the Ustinov Studio.  Check out all new photos below!

This provocative drama of the 1920s offers one of the greatest female roles in theatre – challenging, powerful, emotive and poignant – which has been portrayed by many renowned actresses of the British stage.   

Machinal is based on a fascinating true story uncovered by Sophie Treadwell while working as a journalist in America between the wars. Among her assignments was the sensational case involving Ruth Snyder, who with her lover Judd Gray, had murdered her husband and gone to the electric chair. 

This fascinating case has inspired countless plays, movies, books and songs as diverse as Billy Wilder’s Double Indemnity, The Postman Always Rings Twice, William March’s The Bad Seeds and Guns’n’Roses Use Your Illusion albums.

The cast of Machinal includes Rosie Sheehy (Oleanna) as Young Woman, Tim Frances (Witness For The Prosecution) as Husband, and Buffy Davis (The Archers) as Mother, with Daniel Abelson, Sam Alexander, Steven Beard, Daniel Bowerbank, Imogen Daines, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Emilio Iannucci, Pierro Niel-Mee and Wendy Nottingham.

Richard Jones has directed productions on some of London’s largest stages including the Coliseum and Royal Opera House. He now brings his unique talent for epic scale to the powerful intimacy of the Ustinov Studio, in what promises to be one of this year’s most memorable theatrical events.  

The award-winning creative team of Machinal includes Director Richard Jones, Set Designer Hyemi Shin, Costume Designer Nicky Gillibrand, Lighting Designer Adam Silverman, Sound Designer Benjamin Grant, Movement Director Sarah Fahie, and Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG.

Photo Credit: Foteini Christofilopoulou




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse

The Roald Dahl Story Company, Leeds Playhouse and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have announced the full cast for the world premiere of their snaptastic musical extravaganza, featuring a menagerie of puppets, toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction.    

2
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024 Photo
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024

La Vie Boheme, Rent Heads! Landmark Theatres are delighted to announce their debut production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Rent which will open at Peterborough New Theatre on 20 June before visiting the Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple from 03 July.

3
Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas Photo
Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas

YeeHaw- an adult fairytale! Saddle up for a wild west adventure with gangs, outlaws, and pioneering women. Far Out Theatre presents their annual adults-only pantomime filled with vice and depravity.

4
THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Leeds Next Month Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Leeds Next Month

​​​​​​​Northern Ballet returns to Leeds Grand Theatre next month to kick off the festive season early with performances of The Nutcracker from 29 November - 10 December.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
The Smeds and The Smoos in UK Regional The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much in UK Regional The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You