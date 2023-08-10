Photos: First Look at KISS ME, KATE at the Curve Theatre, Leicester

All new photos have been released from Kiss Me, Kate at the Curve Theatre, Leicester. Kiss Me, Kate runs 9-12 August 2023.

Check out the photos below!

The battle of the sexes takes centre stage as former spouses feud onstage and off during a musical presentation of The Taming of the Shrew. Kiss Me, Kate boasts a sparkling Cole Porter score and a brilliant book from Sam and Bella Spewack.

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew. The battle of the sexes continues onstage and off, as it becomes clear that, as much as this couple profess to hate each other, they are also still in love. Alongside their bickering liaison, the show’s supporting actress, Lois Lane, supports her gambling boyfriend, Bill, as he attempts to evade the clutches of local gangsters.

Throw in a number of cases of mistaken identity, the mob, and comedic routines into the mix and you get Kiss Me, Kate – a dazzling Broadway classic that earned the very first Tony award for Best Musical.