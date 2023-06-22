Photos: First Look at DAL SEGNO At Theatre at The Tabard

The production is now playing at Theatre at the Tabard until 8 July. 

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Check out all new photos of DAL SEGNO, written by Joseph Morley and now playing at Theatre at the Tabard until 8 July. 

Set in London in 1979 in the gritty and entertaining world of professional musicians, DAL SEGNO features a disparate group of seven freelance musicians who play in a resident band at a club-venue. It’s Friday night and the club is heaving – but the drama takes place backstage only in the band-room!

Written by Joseph Morley, DAL SEGNO focuses on the personalities and predicaments of seven freelance musicians; their fears, anxieties, hopes, thrills and relationships.

Directed by Julia Faulkner and produced by Perelia Productions, DAL SEGNO provides an entertaining fly-on-the-wall glimpse inside the behind-the-scenes world of the non-classical music profession.

Running at Theatre at the Tabard from 21 June to 8 July with evening and matinee performances. More info and tickets at Click Here

Photography: Charles Flint
Set Design: B&J
Costume: Alice McNicholas
Lighting: Sam Owen

Featuring cast members Adam Sopp, Vincent Shiels, Terence Frisch, Kevin Wathen, Max Kinder, Theo Watt and Clair Gleave

Photo Credit: Charles Flint

Photo Credit: Charles Flint
Max Kinder, Vincent Shiels and Terence Frisch

Adam Sopp, Vincent Shiels and Terence Frisch
Adam Sopp, Vincent Shiels and Terence Frisch

Kevin Wathen
Kevin Wathen

Theo Watt and Terence Frisch
Theo Watt and Terence Frisch

Clair Gleave
Clair Gleave

Clair Gleave
Clair Gleave




