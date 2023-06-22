Photos: First Look at DAL SEGNO At Theatre at The Tabard

The production is now playing at Theatre at the Tabard until 8 July.
Check out all new photos of DAL SEGNO, written by Joseph Morley and now playing at Theatre at the Tabard until 8 July.
Set in London in 1979 in the gritty and entertaining world of professional musicians, DAL SEGNO features a disparate group of seven freelance musicians who play in a resident band at a club-venue. It’s Friday night and the club is heaving – but the drama takes place backstage only in the band-room!
Written by Joseph Morley, DAL SEGNO focuses on the personalities and predicaments of seven freelance musicians; their fears, anxieties, hopes, thrills and relationships.
Directed by Julia Faulkner and produced by Perelia Productions, DAL SEGNO provides an entertaining fly-on-the-wall glimpse inside the behind-the-scenes world of the non-classical music profession.
Running at Theatre at the Tabard from 21 June to 8 July with evening and matinee performances. More info and tickets at Click Here
Photography: Charles Flint
Set Design: B&J
Costume: Alice McNicholas
Lighting: Sam Owen
Featuring cast members Adam Sopp, Vincent Shiels, Terence Frisch, Kevin Wathen, Max Kinder, Theo Watt and Clair Gleave
Photo Credit: Charles Flint
Max Kinder, Vincent Shiels and Terence Frisch
Adam Sopp, Vincent Shiels and Terence Frisch
Theo Watt and Terence Frisch
Clair Gleave
Clair Gleave
