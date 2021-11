Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA: THE AWESOME TRUTH at Polka Theatre

Production images of madcap musical adventure, Cinderella: the AWESOME truth have been released! Polka Theatre are bringing wonder to Wimbledon this winter, with the world premiere of this feel-good festive show with music and lyrics by the award-winning Felix Hagan (Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama Theatre), celebrating the power of friendship and self-worth. Inspired by conversations with children and scientists about the classic fairy story and healthy body image, it promises to be a fun and refreshingly modern take on a beloved story.

Check out photos below!

The production features a cast of upcoming stars and West End talent, including Jade Lauren (Rent, Shaw Theatre) as Cindy, Tiajna Amayo (NYT REP company) as Ella, James Keningale (Henry V, OVO) as Prince Charming and LJ Parkinson (Death Drop, The Garrick Theatre) as Dandini.

For more information visit: https://polkatheatre.com/