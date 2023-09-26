Photos: First Look At The UK National Tour of QUIZ

Quiz is the thrilling and entertaining ride through the infamous Coughing Major scandal which engulfed the world’s most popular TV quiz show. 

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Photos: First Look At The UK National Tour of QUIZ

Production images have been released for Quiz, on a UK Tour this autumn, starring renowned comedian, Rory Bremner, as Chris Tarrant, and Emmerdale star Charley Webb, in her first professional stage role as Diana Ingram.

Playing her on stage husband, Charles Ingram, is Lewis Reeves, who appeared in I May Destroy You and The Midwich Cuckoos, and TV star of hits including Northern Lights, Waterloo Road and most recently Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators, Mark Benton, will be taking on a number of role in the production, including Judge Rivlin.

Joining them, and also playing multiple roles, is Leo Wringer, who has had a prolific career on stage spanning over four decades, comedian and actress Sukh Ojla, whose recent screen credits include the streaming phenomenon Bridgerton and Marc Antolin whose stage career has seen him take on West End musicals and plays, most notably Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent’s Park Theatre, for which he was Olivier nominated.

The cast is completed by Stefan Adegbola, Daniella Henry and Jay Taylor with Valerie Antwi, Dean Graham and Simon Victor as the ensemble.

In a shockingly shameless scam, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was duped out of £1,000,000. Or was it?

Quiz is the thrilling and entertaining ride through the infamous Coughing Major scandal which engulfed the world’s most popular TV quiz show. The story remains a mystery and had over six million people glued to their screens in 2020 watching the ITV adaptation starring Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford.

Now, uncovering new evidence, it’s time to ask you, the audience, to put fingers on keypads and answer the ultimate 50/50: guilty or not guilty?

Nominated for two Olivier Awards including Best New Comedy, James Graham’s smash hit play, Quiz, transferred to London’s West End with sensational reviews in 2018, following a sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre.

The play now returns to Chichester Festival Theatre before embarking on a 9-week UK tour from 22 September to 2 December 2023, with press night on 28 September 2023.

Directed by Co-Artistic Director of The Royal Shakespeare Company, Daniel Evans and Seán Linnen with design by Robert Jones, and produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions, by arrangement with William Village. Lighting by Ryan Day, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, with video by Tim Reid and casting by Matilda James CDG.

Quiz is a fictional imagination based on real events which took place in 2001 following an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It is not in any way connected with the makers of the programme or any of the individuals portrayed. The television programme Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is produced by 2waytraffic.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Museum Of The Home Announces Winter Festival Plans For 2023/24! Photo
Museum Of The Home Announces Winter Festival Plans For 2023/24!

Museum of the Home's annual Winter Festival kicks off in style from Wednesday 15th November, bringing a wealth of light, colour and festive cheer across their world-famous period rooms and accompanying events, workshops and installations throughout the season. 

2
Cast Set for GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT UK Tour Photo
Cast Set for GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT UK Tour

HighTide has revealed full casting for the upcoming tour of Ghost Stories By Candlelight, Elayce Ismail directs Katie Cherry (Sara and Izzy), Elizabeth Crarer (Natalie and Mary) and Loren O’Dair (Balladeer) in this modern twist on the genre.

3
Welsh National Operas General Director Aidan Lang Will Step Down Photo
Welsh National Opera's General Director Aidan Lang Will Step Down

Welsh National Opera’s General Director Aidan Lang will step down at the end of this year following four years in the role and more than 40 years working in opera globally. Learn more about Lang and the Opera here.

4
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Comes to Milton Keynes in October Photo
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Comes to Milton Keynes in October

Witness the new musical, which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them, which comes to Milton Keynes on its first UK tour! Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Norden Farm (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (10/04-10/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You