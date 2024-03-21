Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR At Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blackeyed Theatre, in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre, has released first look photos of Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and adapted for the stage by Nick Lane.

Following its UK-wide and digital success, Blackeyed Theatre’s acclaimed Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear has its London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough in Spring 2024. Adapted by Nick Lane from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel, The Valley of Fear is crammed full of adventure, mystery and of course one or two rather brilliant deductions, and makes a much-anticipated return in a production that combines stylish theatricality, original music and magical storytelling.

A mysterious, coded message is received, a warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient, moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley. Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.

Adapted by Nick Lane and with original music composed by Tristan Parkes, The Valley of Fear stars Bobby Bradley (Macbeth, Donmar Warehouse; Hedda Gabler, National Theatre; Encounters With The Past, Hampton Court Palace), Joseph Derrington (The Importance of Being Earnest, MAC Belfast; Animal Farm, Royal & Derngate Northampton), Blake Kubena (Vikings, Amazon Prime/History Channel; The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Blackeyed Theatre), Gavin Molloy (The Alchemist, Riverside Studios; Everything Must Go, Lyric Theatre Hammersmith; Eastenders, BBC) and Alice Osmanksi (Some Mothers Do Ave Em, UK Tour; The Entertainer, Curve Theatre/Simon Friend UK tour).