Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre

The two-act comedy mercilessly mines the familiar cliches of the Sherlock Holmes stories.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

See production photos (by Alex Tabrizi) of the Barn Theatre’s world premiere production of Toby Hulse & Ross Smith’s play Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Fiend, directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Meggido (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical).

Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Fiend is set in a world in which Conan Doyle's fictional Victorian London, in an act of wild fantasy, collides with the actual London of 1888 and the Whitechapel Murders.  The two-act comedy mercilessly mines the familiar cliches of the Sherlock Holmes stories whilst ruthlessly exposing the lurid press-fuelled fictions of the Jack the Ripper industry.  

A brand-new comedy adventure, in which Conan Doyle's fictional Victorian London collides with the Whitechapel Murders.  A hilarious mix of Basil Rathbone, What We Do In The Shadows and The Thirty-Nine Steps, combined with the style of Netflix True Crime documentaries and the technical wizardry of the Barn

The production’s cast will comprise of Chloe Tannenbaum (Magic Goes Wrong – UK Tour, Machinal – The Orange Tree Theatre), Joseph Chance (The Woman in Black – West End, Jeeves & Wooster – UK & Far East Tour), Helen Foster (Yes Queens) and Philip Pellew (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical – Founder Member, David Glass Ensemble – Founder Member).

Joining Meggido on the creative team are Jason Denvir (Gypsy & Top Hat – Mill at Sonning) as Designer, Alex Musgrave (It’s A MotherF**king Pleasure – The Vaults, Soho Theatre London & Soho Playhouse, New York) as Lighting Designer, Amanda Priestley (The Innocents) as Composer & Sound Designer, Christopher Reid (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as Sound Programmer, Stephanie Lindwall as Assistant Director, Clare Milner as CSM/DSM, Izzy Moore as ASM, Jasmin Meara Wall as ASM and Denise Cleal as Wardrobe Supervisor.

Photo Credit: Alex Tabrizi

Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre
The Cast of Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Fiend

Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre
The Cast of Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Fiend

Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre
Philip Pellew and Joseph Chance

Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre
Helen Foster and Philip Pellew

Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre
Joseph Chance

Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre
Philip Pellew, Joseph Chance, Chloe Tannenbaum

Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre
Helen Foster, Philip Pellew, Joseph Chance

Photos: First Look At SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WHITECHAPEL FIEND At Barn Theatre
Philip Pellew and Joseph Chance



