Photos: First Look At LINES Presented By Sheffield Theatres, Roots Mbili Theatre and Remote Theater Project

Sheffield Theatres, Roots Mbili Theatre and Remote Theater Project has released first look photos of their production of new play Lines.

This new play has been created by Alexandra Aron (Grey Rock), John Rwothomack (Far Gone), Fidaa Zidan (Walk with Amal), Junaid Sarieddeen (The Rave Empire), with additional writing by Asiimwe Deborah Kawe (Red Hills) and directed by Junaid Sarieddeen.

Completing the creative team are Designer Kevin Jenkins (Anna Hibiscus’ Song), Sound Designer Lee Affen (Anna Hibiscus’ Song), Lighting Designer KJ (Jockstrap), and Projectionist Tal Yarden (Get Up, Stand Up).



The cast of two is John Rwothomack and Fidaa Zidan. John has collaborated regularly with Sheffield Theatres, having been part of the inaugural Bank Cohort and gone on to write and act in Far Gone, which ran in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in 2023. Fidaa is a theatremaker and actor who has created work internationally most recently being part of Walk With Amal and Grey Rock, a Remote Theater Production. She makes her Sheffield Theatres debut with Lines.

Set in five prisons across five decades, Lines explores the threads that tie a group of seemingly disconnected individuals. Looking at postcolonial lives in Uganda, Palestine and the UK, this brand new drama has been selected as one of The Guardian’s ‘Best Theatre Tickets to Book’ for 2024.

Tickets for Lines are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.