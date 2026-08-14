Photos: First Look At Jason Donovan And The Cast Of Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL In Rehearsals

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Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions in association with Lowry has announced the full cast for first UK non-replica production of Disney’s HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL which will open at Lowry, Salford on 22 August 2026 running until 19 September 2026 before transferring to London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 October 2026 – 3 January 2027 with press night on 20 October 2026.

Jason Donovan* will star as Coach Bolton at Lowry with Harry Judd taking over the role in London. Starring in both venues will be Disney icon KayCee Stroh as Ms Darbus, Tobias Turley as Troy Bolton, Leonor Correia as Gabriella Montez, Caitlin Tipping as Sharpay Evans and Luke Bayer as Ryan Evans.

Joining them will be Char Burnett (Frozen; The Book of Mormon, West End) as Taylor McKessie, Jordan Benjamin (Hamilton; The Little Big Things, West End) as Chad Danforth, Simeon Beckett (Back to the Future, West End; Hamilton, UK & Ireland tour) as Zeke Baylor, Olivia O’Connor (Why Am I So Single?, West End) as Martha Cox, Yna Tresvalles (Ballad Lines, Southwark Playhouse Elephant; Six, UK & International tour) as Kelsi Nielson and Curtis Patrick (Thespians, UK tour; Young Frankenstein, Hope Mill Theatre/Liverpool Playhouse) as Jack Scott.

The cast is completed by Alexander Black (Grease, Independence of the Seas), Eleanor Bye (Nine, Hope Mill Theatre; Robin Hood, New Wimbledon Theatre), Harriet Caplan-Dean (&Juliet, UK & Ireland tour; Six, UK tour), Alison Driver (Singin’ In The Rain, Royal Exchange Theatre; The Frogs, Southwark Playhouse), Conor Luke Drury (Dick Whittington, Broadway Theatre, Catford), Mary Francis (professional debut), Sonia Gil-Lubeiro (professional debut), Tamsin January (Moulin Rouge, UK & Ireland tour; TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, West End), Joseph Lennox (Cats, International Tour), Lucas Morlotti (Robin Hood, The Capitol Horsham), Katie Mulligan (Beauty and the Beast, Churchill theatre, Bromley), André Phipps (MJ The Musical, West End), Meg Silsby (professional debut), Kade Stenson (Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury), Ethan Vijn (Choir of Man, West End; Hamilton, UK & Ireland tour) and Eddie Zickerman (professional debut).

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic film HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and is co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We’re All In This Together, Get’cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.

Based on the hit Disney Channel Original movie, that inspired a generation, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL had its world premiere production at Stagedoor Manor Summer Theatre Camp in 2006. It then went to The Theatre of Stars in Atlanta, Georgia for its first professional staging before Disney Theatrical Group staged a national tour in 2007. The musical has enjoyed significant success in regional theatres around the world and had its London premiere at the Hammersmith Apollo Theatre in January 2008.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL will be co-directed by Joseph Houston & William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree, set design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Matt Peploe, video design by George Reeve, lighting design by Rory Beaton, costume design by Sophia Pardon, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, musical direction by Audra Cramer, casting by Pearson Casting, wigs & hair design by Jackie Sweeney & Angie Carradus, make-up design by Dominic Skinner, costume supervision by Laura Rushton & Lisa Aitken, props supervision by Marcus Hall Props, WHAM supervision by Jackie Sweeney & Angie Carradus, orchestral management by Rich Morris for Music Solutions Ltd, dialect coaching by Aundrea Fudge, associate set design by Ryan Webster and production management by Ammonite Studios. General management by Chris Harper Productions.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL is produced by Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions in association with Lowry and co-produced by Winkler & Smalberg, Catherine Schrieber, Drew & Dane Productions, Kevin & Kate McGrath, Merritt Baer, Marc Levine, Andrei Cotocu for Seabright Live and Michael Watt Productions.

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