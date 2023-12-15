Photos: Behind The Scenes of Wolverhampton Grand's SNOW WHITE Panto

Photographer Danny Kaan goes behind the scenes at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s record-breaking five star pantomime, giving a glimpse into what the audience don’t see… the pantomime within a pantomime that goes on backstage!

With complete access to all areas, Danny takes a look into the dressing rooms of this year’s cast as well as what happens in the wings of the stage and offers a unique perspective, looking out onto stage of this year’s panto which runs until 7 January.

Communications Manager at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Scott Bird said; “it was a joy to have Danny with us and beautifully capture the magic that we’re part of every day, but the audience don’t see! We are blessed this year to have such a beautiful production created brand new, especially for the Grand Theatre and there’s so much to see so we couldn’t resist sharing some more of it with you!”

The show stars Kelle Bryan (Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks) who plays the Fairy, Elementa, Niki Colwell Evans (X Factor, Blood Brothers, Kinky Boots) as Queen Dragonella, Evie Pickerill (CBeebies/CBBC) as Snow White, Gyasi Sheppy (CBeebies) as Prince William and Grand Theatre panto favourites Tam Ryan as Muddles and Ian Adams as Nanny Nolly return for their third and seventh years respectively.

Joining them are ensemble; Elliott Baker-Costello, Charlie Donnelly, Lucy Nolan, Elise Prosser, Jack Skelton, Ollie Thomas-Smith, Daniel Walford and Leonie Wall with swing, Eliza Waters.

Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest panto band in the land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.

Tickets for SNOW WHITE until 7 January 2024 can be booked online at Click Here now.