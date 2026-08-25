Photos: A SLOW FIRE is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre

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All new photos have been released for the UK premiere of Simon Stephens' new play A Slow Fire at Jermyn Street Theatre. The production opens on 25 August and runs until 26 September 2026. Check out the photos below!

Glass Mask Theatre’s Artistic Director Rex Ryan directs Ross Gaynor (Ashton), Fionn Ó Loingsigh (Presley) and Ian Toner (Reece), who reprise their roles from the Dublin production.

Years after the apocalypse, Ashton and Reese survive in a bunker on the edge of an imaginary city. Searching for hope, they spend their days acting out stories from the before times. When a stranger appears, is he here to save them? Or is he telling a tale too good to be true?

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner



Ross Gaynor

Ross Gaynor and Ian Toner

Fionn O Loingsigh

Ross Gaynor and Ian Toner

Ian Toner

Ross Gaynor

Ian Toner and Fionn O Loingsigh

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