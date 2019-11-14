Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For YOU GAME at Studio Theatre

You Game takes the male role of Milo Tindle and shifts the character to become Bella Lanson, creating added challenges to the older character of Jack Guest (previously Andrew Wyke) on new levels of gender and patriarchy, on top of the twisty game play the original script is so famous for.

An immensely successful screenwriter lures his wife's lover to the house and convinces her to stage a robbery of her jewellery; setting off a chain of events that leaves the audience trying to decipher what is true, and what is fiction for the sake of the game.

Photo Credit: Jody Levitus





