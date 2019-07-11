Photo Flash: First Look At Immersion Theatre's Open-Air Tour Of ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Immersion Theatre have released production images for their brand-new musical adaptation of ALICE IN WONDERLAND which is currently touring the country playing to sold out audiences around the UK.

This larger-than-life Open-Air musical is brimming with nonsensical fun and excitement, and has been created by the same team behind Immersion's recent critically-acclaimed tours of Pinocchio, Peter Pan, The Jungle Book and The Wizard of Oz.

Follow Alice and the White Rabbit as they set off on a colourful, topsy-turvy adventure like no other and meet a host of outlandish characters including the troublesome twins, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, the notorious Queen of Hearts, The Cheshire Cat and of course, the Mad-as a bat-Hatter!

The company is made up of Bryony Buckingham, Jack Ballard, James Stirling, Charlotte Fishwick, Tom Cove, and Tim Shaw.

Alice in Wonderland is written and directed by James Tobias with music by Rob Gathercole, choreography by Chris Whittaker, design by Adrian Gee, and is produced by Rochelle Parry and James Tobias for Immersion Theatre Ltd.

Photo Credit: Adam Trigg Photography





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You