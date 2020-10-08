People Show Announces YouTube Premiere of LAST DAY

LAST DAY will be available to view Monday October 19 to 23.

Earlier this year, the legendary experimental theatre company were forced to cancel the premiere of their short film People Show 138: Last Day due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was due to be screened Thursday 26th March just three days after the government announced the lockdown.

With the consequential rise in redundancy and unemployment since then, the film has now taken on an extra poignancy. Today People Show announced its YouTube premiere for a limited period from Monday October 19 to 23.

People Show 138: Last Day, follows HR manager Sidney, who after thirty years of working at an industrial sock factory faces a challenging dilemma that could affect the livelihood of his employees. We find him wandering around the now empty workplace haunted by the memories of his past colleagues, friends, and bosses. Throughout his journey he is confronted head on by the horrific consequences of his actions. Will he make the right choice at the end of his last day?



Starring Tyrone Huggins, George Khan and thirty young performers from the University of Roehampton's Drama, Theatre and Performance department People Show 138: Last Day is a short dreamlike drama about power, loss, loyalty and the huge weight of responsibility experienced when an employer is forced to make decisions that impact on others' futures.



The film is written by Gareth Brierley and Fiona Creese and directed by Gareth Brierley. Sound Design and Editing are by Rob Kennedy, the Art Director is Jessica Worrall and Jonathan Bloom is the Director of Photography.

People Show 138: Last Day won Best Actor (Tyrone Huggins) and Best Director (Gareth Brierley) at Independent Shorts Film Festival LA and Best Short Film and Best Direction at Best Shorts Festival La Jolla, CA it was also selected for LA Lift Off Festival.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You