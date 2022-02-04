Paul-ryan Carberry Will Step Down As Iris Theatre's Artistic Director

Artistic Director, Paul-Ryan Carberry, today announces he will be stepping down from his role at Iris Theatre in Spring 2022.

During his tenure Carberry introduced several initiatives furthering the company's support of early career artists including PLATFORM a series of showcase nights featuring performers from a variety of disciplines, and Start - a development scheme offering mentorship for aspiring directors and designers. In 2021, he introduced a Seed Commission Scheme offering five artists funding and support to present a piece of work as part of Iris Theatre's Outdoor Summer Festival 2021. He also oversaw the launch of the company's first indoor space, THE POD, a pop-up 70-seater theatre in the grounds of the Actors' Church. This enabled the company to present work all year round further supporting and showcasing artists and companies.

Paul-Ryan Carberry said today, "After a long consideration, I have made the decision to step away from my role at Iris Theatre to pursue other creative opportunities.

"Despite a difficult two years impacted by the pandemic, I have been incredibly proud of the work our exceptional team have achieved together - they fought every day to expand Iris's opportunities for early-career artists and have navigate every hurdle thrown their way with passion and determination.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to all those who supported us over the last two years and to our audiences especially. Thank you for coming out to support the work of early-career artists. In a time fraught with so much uncertainty, your patronage has meant the world. Iris would not have been able to navigate this difficult period without you.

"Finally, a big, big shout out to all the artists we worked with over the last two years. Your constant courage inspired me every day and kept us hopeful throughout the darkest of times. Keep kicking down doors... you're gonna win.

"I believe Iris has an incredibly exciting future with a strong foundation to continue to grow. I'm excited to hand the baton of this wonderful charity over to someone new."

Chair of the board Sofi Berenger commented "We're incredibly proud of what Paul-Ryan has achieved through his tenure as Artistic Director of Iris Theatre. Under his leadership Iris was able to be one of the first organisations to stage outdoor, socially distanced work during the pandemic, providing a crucial platform for early-career talent to continue creating and working in the centre of London where no one else could. He also led the organisation through the development of the Iris Pod, a brand new flexible pop-up space which we were incredible proud to launch last Winter. We wish all the best to Paul-Ryan for his future, his legacy will always be cherished and live on through a new leadership team at Iris Theatre."