Papatango Young Playwrights Award Returns For Fifth Year

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Papatango has announced the return of The Papatango Young Playwrights' Award, a celebration of the scriptwriting achievements of nine young people, shortlisted for their talent from 482 participants of Papatango's 2025-26 GoWrite Programme, in a professional showcase. The three winners of the award will be announced in an invitation-only ceremony at Park Theatre in Finsbury Park on Wednesday 15 July.

The scripts to be showcased on Park200, the venue's main stage, are:

Yum by Lorenzo of Harris Lowe Academy Willesden

Illogical by Hayden of Hanham Woods Academy

Can I Say Goodbye Now? By Angelina of Hammersmith & Fulham Mencap

Two Soldiers by Ruben of Frome College

The Wall in Walthamstow by Simra of Eden Girls' School

To Burn or Not to Burn by Amelia of Half Moon Theatre group

Jack & Jill by Imogen of Holyrood Academy

Statement of (Redacted) Regarding Sinister Happenings by Maia Grant of the Pavilion Study Centre Meadway

Stand Up by John of Friern Barnet School

GoWrite is Papatango Theatre Company's creative learning programme, which won Outstanding Drama Initiative at the 2026 Music and Drama Education Awards. The programme supports young people in state schools, Pupil Referral Units, SEN settings and community groups for young refugees, young people with disabilities or care experience in London and the South West to write their own monologues, which Papatango perform and publish. The nine shortlisted young writers this year are aged between 11-16, and have been selected from more than 480 scripts created across 29 settings. GoWrite is entirely free to all partners and participants.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by actor Josh Finan. Finan is a BAFTA nominee best known for his work in The Responder, Baby Reindeer and most recently, How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. He will be continuing his creative collaboration with Papatango Theatre Company after starring in the world premiere of Shook at Southwark Playhouse, the 2019 Papatango New Writing Prize Winner from Samuel Bailey.

Kate Ereira, Papatango's Creative Learning & Engagement Producer, said: “We are enormously proud of the writers whose work has been selected for this year's Papatango Young Playwrights' Award. After spending this year producing and publishing the work of hundreds of young people, many in challenging circumstances or facing growing social and economic barriers to theatre, we know how many incisive and important stories belonging to the next generation are yet to be told. We're very grateful to our supporters at Nick Hern Books and Park Theatre for their help further amplifying some of these vital voices. We hope this celebratory showcase is just the beginning of their journeys in theatre.”

Josh Finan added, “It's a thrill to celebrate such brilliant young playwrights. Having worked with Papatango as an actor in world premieres by debut writers, I know what a difference the next generation of stories and storytellers make. And I am blown away by what these nine funny, wise, mischievous writers have to say.”

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