PLAYING LATINX Comes to Soho Theatre - Upstairs in April

From Guido García Lueches and MarianaMalena Theatre Co. comes Playing Latinx, a show about how to be the perfect immigrant. Moving to London from South America, our lead actor realises he will always be typecast into playing typically ‘macho' Latinx characters - ‘the thug' or ‘the lover' - or the comic relief. Adapting to fit these moulds, he shares his tips and tricks with the audience in this part-theatre, part-drag, part-performance seminar. Guido García Lueches' performance is endlessly silly, interactive and surprising - but never shies away from the political.

Playing Latinx blends comedy, spoken word and music to interrogate the stereotypes that people from South American countries face in culture and everyday life. The term ‘Latinx' has flattened out the cultural differences of multitudes of people from a myriad of countries, creating a caricature that has real implications for people living in the UK and the world today. Guido García Lueches expertly plays with these stereotypes, keeping audiences on their toes as humour meets the political.

Playing Latinx debuted as part of Sprint Festival 2022 at Camden's People Theatre, where it was supported by Arts Council England, before embarking on a UK tour and an Edinburgh Festival Fringe run 2023.