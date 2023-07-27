PETER PAN AND THE BATTLE FOR NEVERLAND Comes To Lesnes Abbey in Abbey Wood This Summer

Performances run Thursday 4th - Sunday 20th August 2023.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 4 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 

PETER PAN AND THE BATTLE FOR NEVERLAND Comes To Lesnes Abbey in Abbey Wood This Summer

PETER PAN AND THE BATTLE FOR NEVERLAND Comes To Lesnes Abbey in Abbey Wood This Summer

For the third summer in a row The Ruined Theatre, founded by local West End (Les Mis') and television (Changing Ends - Alan Carr) actress Nancy Sullivan, is transforming Lesnes Abbey ruins in Abbey Wood into an open air theatre. This year the company presents Peter Pan and The Battle for Neverland, the untold story of the boy who never grew up, a brand new production by writer Kieran Lynn, opening at Lesnes Abbey this August.

When Peter first lands in Neverland he finds himself onboard the Jolly Roger with a power hungry pirate Captain and his crew. With the help of the fairies, Neverland creatures and the lost boys he is now faced with his biggest challenge of all, finding home, but first... Can he save Neverland?

Set in the stunning outdoor setting of the Lesnes Abbey ruins, the Ruined Theatre will whisk families away to Neverland this summer with the help of magic, puppetry and a little bit of fairy dust. Lesnes Abbey ruins is now easier than ever to get to - Abbey Wood Station is on the Elizabeth line and just a 6 min walk away. Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland is suitable for children of all ages and relaxed performances are available. Discounted tickets are available for local residents.

The creative team behind Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland are producers The Ruined Theatre, writer Kieran Lynn, director Piers Black, movement director Jackie Kibuka, puppet designer, maker and director Maia Kirkman-Richards, composer and sound designer Asaf Zohar and designer Alice McNicholas. The cast are Jerome Yates (Peter), James Boswell (Hook), Effie Ansah (Tinkerbell), Princess Bestman (Smee, Tootles, Taylor), Esme Bayley (Commander Mab, Curly, Mum, Wendy) and Eddy Pain (Starkey, Nibs, Neverbird).

Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland is funded by Arts Council England and Ruined Theatre patron Jason Haigh Ellery of Big Finish Productions.

Tickets: Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland at Lesnes Abbey Ruins

Website: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
PETER PAN AND THE BATTLE FOR NEVERLAND Comes To Lesnes Abbey in Abbey Wood This Summer Photo
PETER PAN AND THE BATTLE FOR NEVERLAND Comes To Lesnes Abbey in Abbey Wood This Summer

For the third summer in a row The Ruined Theatre, founded by local West End (Les Mis') and television (Changing Ends - Alan Carr) actress Nancy Sullivan, is transforming Lesnes Abbey ruins in Abbey Wood into an open air theatre. This year the company presents Peter Pan and The Battle for Neverland, the untold story of the boy who never grew up, a brand new production by writer Kieran Lynn, opening at Lesnes Abbey this August.

2
Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre Reveal Autumn 2023 Programme Photo
Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre Reveal Autumn 2023 Programme

​​​​​​​The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre has announced its autumn 2023 programme, including works from Yorke Dance Project, Tala Lee-Turton, Chiara Bersani and Northern Ballet. The season boasts three world premières and three triple bills, giving audiences the chance to witness never before seen works in Leeds before they hit national and international stages. 

3
Emily Williams Announced as Rachel Marron in THE BODYGUARD UK Tour Photo
Emily Williams Announced as Rachel Marron in THE BODYGUARD UK Tour

Producers, Michael Harrison and David Ian are delighted to announce that multi-platinum Australian recording artist Emily Williams will star as Rachel Marron in the award-winning international smash hit musical The Bodyguard, from Tuesday 12 September 2023 at the Liverpool Empire.

4
Annette Hannah Joins Cast of Sean Aydons UK Tour of FRANKENSTEIN Photo
Annette Hannah Joins Cast of Sean Aydon's UK Tour of FRANKENSTEIN

Annette Hannah will play the role of 'Francine' in Séan Aydon's brand-new adaption of Mary Shelley's classic novel Frankenstein which will start a major UK theatre tour at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 14 September, before playing 10 further venues around the country.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TRAIN LORD
theSpaceUK @ Niddry Street (8/04-8/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You