PETER PAN AND THE BATTLE FOR NEVERLAND Comes To Lesnes Abbey in Abbey Wood This Summer

For the third summer in a row The Ruined Theatre, founded by local West End (Les Mis') and television (Changing Ends - Alan Carr) actress Nancy Sullivan, is transforming Lesnes Abbey ruins in Abbey Wood into an open air theatre. This year the company presents Peter Pan and The Battle for Neverland, the untold story of the boy who never grew up, a brand new production by writer Kieran Lynn, opening at Lesnes Abbey this August.

When Peter first lands in Neverland he finds himself onboard the Jolly Roger with a power hungry pirate Captain and his crew. With the help of the fairies, Neverland creatures and the lost boys he is now faced with his biggest challenge of all, finding home, but first... Can he save Neverland?

Set in the stunning outdoor setting of the Lesnes Abbey ruins, the Ruined Theatre will whisk families away to Neverland this summer with the help of magic, puppetry and a little bit of fairy dust. Lesnes Abbey ruins is now easier than ever to get to - Abbey Wood Station is on the Elizabeth line and just a 6 min walk away. Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland is suitable for children of all ages and relaxed performances are available. Discounted tickets are available for local residents.

The creative team behind Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland are producers The Ruined Theatre, writer Kieran Lynn, director Piers Black, movement director Jackie Kibuka, puppet designer, maker and director Maia Kirkman-Richards, composer and sound designer Asaf Zohar and designer Alice McNicholas. The cast are Jerome Yates (Peter), James Boswell (Hook), Effie Ansah (Tinkerbell), Princess Bestman (Smee, Tootles, Taylor), Esme Bayley (Commander Mab, Curly, Mum, Wendy) and Eddy Pain (Starkey, Nibs, Neverbird).

Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland is funded by Arts Council England and Ruined Theatre patron Jason Haigh Ellery of Big Finish Productions.

Tickets: Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland at Lesnes Abbey Ruins

Website: Click Here