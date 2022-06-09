Original Theatre Company Announces Shortlisted Winners of Orginals Playwriting Award

Original Theatre today announces the three shortlisted winning plays for their brand-new playwriting prize, the Originals Playwriting Award - Drew Hewitt for The Fall, Eilidh Nurse for Miles and Teunkie Van Der Sluijs for Tikkun Olam. Each of those shortlisted receive £2000, with the winner announced post the performances at Riverside receiving a further £5000.

Additional commendations were given to scripts submitted by Jessica Norma, Rachel Jade Tookey, Rebecca Jade Hammond, Tabitha Mortiboy, James Westphal, Timothy James Poultney, and Dave Florez, with each receiving £250.

Launched in collaboration with Riverside Studios, the award targets early career playwrights and aims to innovate theatrical opportunities and build support for a talented group of new voices. From June 30 to July 2 the winning scripts will be performed at Riverside, directed by Michael Boyd, Charlotte Peters, and Amelia Sears. Each will be filmed and streamed live by North South. On 30 June Miles by Eilidh Nurse directed by Amelia Sears, on 1 July The Fall by Drew Hewitt, directed by Charlotte Peters and finally, 2 July Tikkun Olam by Teunkie Van Der Sluijs directed by Michael Boyd.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of the Original Theatre Company said today "Choosing 3 plays to present from the hundreds of entries has been as challenging as it has been rewarding. However, I couldn't be more delighted that our judges have chosen 3 superb new plays from 3 very exciting writers which each offer a brilliant new voice exploring big, complex, and human stories with nuance, wit, and empathy. My thanks to all the writers who submitted plays and huge congratulations to Eilidh, Drew and Teunkie our winning writers, I cannot wait to see the plays on stage at Riverside Studios at the end of the month."

Drew Hewitt: "Winners of open submission Playwriting Awards are very lucky. Not lucky they win, lucky there are companies like Original Theatre who still believe it's vital to create opportunities for diverse new voices to be heard."

Eildh Nurse: "The Originals Playwriting Award is an incredible opportunity for writers, and as an emerging writer I feel really honoured to be one of the winners this year. I'm so excited and grateful for the chance to develop my play alongside this team."

Teunkie Van Der Sluijs: "I never had the guts to write an original piece - let alone in English, which isn't my first language - until I penned this play in an espresso-fuelled sprint of early mornings and late nights. So having this support from the Original Theatre, Riverside Studios and Michael Boyd is beyond exciting and I'm immensely grateful to all."