Opera Singer Donald Maxwell Joins the Board of Welsh National Opera

Welsh National Opera has announced the appointment of baritone Donald Maxwell to its Board of Directors.

WNO’s Board of Directors collectively oversees the Company’s affairs and future plans.

Donald Maxwell has been a professional opera singer for more than 45 years. He made his debut with WNO in 1982, and over the next 35 years he gave over 500 performances with the Company in 30 different roles. Particularly notable were the title role in Verdi's Falstaff, Iago in Otello, Golaud in Pelléas and Mélisande and Somarone the inebriated music master in Béatrice and Bénédict.

Donald has also been closely associated with WNO audiences as President of the WNO Friends. Originally from Perth in Scotland, Donald has lived for more than 30 years in South Wales.

As well as having a strong connection to WNO, Donald’s international career has taken him to La Scala Milan, Vienna Staatsoper, Teatro Colon Buenos Aires, Salzburg Easter Festival and a continuing connection with the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Donald was Director of the National Opera Studio for seven years and Head of Opera Studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. His career also includes directing and he has a keen interest in the development and training of young artists.

Donald Maxwell said, ‘Welsh National Opera has been a central part of my life for over 40 years and I had the good fortune to perform some wonderful roles with the Company. These are now challenging times for opera and for performers. I look forward to helping WNO meet these challenges, and also making sure that the Company's marvellous work over the last 75 years continues to inspire and delight audiences of all ages.’

Chair of WNO’s Board, Yvette Vaughan Jones said, ‘We are pleased to welcome opera singer Donald Maxwell to our Board. Donald will bring invaluable experience as an international singer with a strong connection to WNO and will further strengthen the skills of our current board members as we continue to shape the future of the Company.’