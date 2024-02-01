OVO Unveil The Line Up For Their 10th Roman Theatre Festival 

The festival runs Friday 31st May – Sunday 8th September 2024.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

OVO Unveil The Line Up For Their 10th Roman Theatre Festival 

OVO’s Roman Theatre, the oldest producing theatre in the UK, will celebrate the tenth edition of its annual open-air summer festival with an incredible line-up of theatre and music. Renowned for its bold and imaginative spins on classic plays and stories, this landmark year will present brand-new adaptions of English classics as well as the return of some iconic audience favourites from OVO and visiting companies. 

The Roman Theatre Open Air Festival has become a highlight of the summer cultural calendar, attracting diverse audiences who are drawn not only by the allure of the ancient ruins, but also the high-quality productions presented by OVO and visiting theatre companies. OVO are marking the 10th anniversary of the festival with an incredibly diverse roster of shows, all representing the company’s commitment to showcasing the art of theatre through imaginative, contemporary productions. 

OVO’s 10th anniversary summer season will be bookended with exciting highlights from the company, directed by Artistic Director Adam Nichols. Opening with the return of their critically acclaimed production The Merry Wives of Windsor, where the classic Shakespeare comedy receives an ‘80s makeover in this ‘inventive and laugh-out-loud remodelling’ (Daily Express), the season theatre programme rounds out with a brand-new musical The Highwayman, based on the narrative poem by Alfred Noyes, with book, music and lyrics by Kitty Morgan.

In a co-production with Pitlochry Festival Theatre, OVO will present a fresh new reimagining of Sense and Sensibility, directed by Adam Nichols and adapted by Frances Poet. The medieval poem Gawain and the Green Knight will be brought to life on stage, in a co-production with Make It Beautiful, and an imaginative contemporary mashup of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard and The Seagull will challenge preconceptions in a co-production with Knuckledown. 

Changeling Theatre presents thrilling restagings of Noel Coward’s Present Laughter and Henry V, Jack Dean and Company present a folk/indie gig theatre reimagining of Christopher Marlowe’s poem based on the Greek myth Hero and Leander, and the Kernow Chamber Players premiere a new opera version of Shakespeare’s Richard III.

Rogue Shakespeare makes its Roman Theatre debut with multi award-winning playwright Ryan J-W Smith’s Pretty, Witty Nell, in an exciting double bill with Shakespeare’s lost play Love Labours Won, alongside humorous reimagining MacDeath! (completing the tenth edition’s incredible variety of Shakespeare restagings) and Elizabethan comedy Sweet Love Adieu.

This year’s festival also showcases the best theatre talent from the local community with St Albans Musical Theatre Company presenting the coming-of-age rock musical Spring Awakening, Act4 Productions producing the beloved Sondheim musical Into the Woods, and OVO’s new youth and community ensemble will delight with a new production of the children’s classic The Secret Garden. 

In addition to a stellar line-up of theatre shows, OVO will present a series of incredible music events this summer. Classical Chorus will delight audiences with a medley of classical greats, followed by a concert of song and spoken word with Jez Lowe, Bob Fox & Julie Matthews. St Albans based ukulele group, the Ver Players, will return to the Roman Theatre with a brand-new production celebrating The Beatles to round off the month. 

Adam Nichols, Artistic Director of OVO, comments It hardly seems possible that we have reached our tenth anniversary, but we couldn’t have assembled a more exciting array of productions and creative talent to help us celebrate this milestone. We are particularly excited to be collaborating with so many companies, and especially that we are continuing our partnership with Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Every one of the shows we are presenting will embody OVO’s bold, imaginative, and inspiring qualities, so expect wit, irreverence, cheek and amazing entertainment under the stars this summer.

Over the past two decades, OVO has contributed significantly to the cultural landscape of South- East England and beyond. Founded in 2003 by Adam Nichols and Simon Nicholas, OVO has evolved from a local community theatre company to a prominent force in the industry. From its inception, OVO has been dedicated to producing innovative and engaging reimaginings of classic plays and stories, revitalising the timeless art of live performance against the rich historical backdrop of The Roman Theatre in Verulamium in St Albans. 


 



