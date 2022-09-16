Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ORPHEUS IN THE RECORD SHOP Returns To Leeds Playhouse

Performances run 13-15 October.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  
ORPHEUS IN THE RECORD SHOP Returns To Leeds Playhouse

Acclaimed rapper, playwright and world record-breaking beatboxer Testament is making a triumphant return to the Quarry stage at Leeds Playhouse with his hit show Orpheus in the Record Shop.

After a successful socially-distanced run at the height of the pandemic, which was also filmed for BBC Four's Lights Up series, the Playhouse and Opera North production returns from 13-15 October, showcasing the astonishing skills of this multi-talented writer and musician and featuring members of the Chorus and Orchestra of Opera North, including soloist Helen Evora.

Audiences will meet Orpheus as he plays tunes in his record shop. After an old friend visits, strange things start to happen as music, myth and reality collide and, together, we go in search of something ancient, contemporary and hopeful.

Testament (Black Men Walking, The Beatboxer, Blake Remixed) took his inspiration from the Greek myth of Orpheus to create this jaw-dropping show that fuses spoken word and beatboxing with classical music.

"I'm so excited to be invited back to perform Orpheus in the Record Shop in Leeds," said Testament, whose Radio 4 play Daughter was recently nominated for the Prix Europa International Award for Radio Fiction. "The response from the initial run of performances was electric; we had people laughing, crying and dancing out the door! I'm very grateful to Leeds Playhouse and Opera North for commissioning me to make the show. It resonates with audiences, bringing magic and wisdom from ancient myth to the everyday in a celebration of our amazing city of Leeds.

"I've had a great run as a writer recently with both theatre plays and radio plays for Radio 4 being nominated for national and international awards - I'm still trying to get my head around it all. There's nothing like performing live and actually connecting with people. That's what it's all about at the end of the day: everyone being together and experiencing things together. Big ups to all the people that made it happen, and thanks so much for all the support - it's meant a lot during a challenging time for so many of us. Peace."

This new iteration of Orpheus in the Record Shop is directed by Amy Leach, Deputy Artistic Director at Leeds Playhouse, who said: "It feels like such a treat to be able to share this incredible production with audiences again. Melding Testament's beautiful words and beatboxing lyricism with the amazing musicianship provided by members of Opera North's Chorus and Orchestra makes it an unmissable event.

"Orpheus in the Record Shop has already enjoyed success on the BBC and as part of Connecting Voices, our socially-distanced pandemic partnership with Opera North, but this is the first time it will be performed live in front of a full audience in our largest theatre space. It's going to be quite something."

The rest of the creative team comprises: Lighting Designer Chris Davey; Sound Designer Hazel Plummer; Original Stage Director Aletta Collins; Movement Director Patricia Suarez; Music Arranged by Andrew Fairley and Testament; Music Composition on Hades by Taz Modi; and Vocal Performance by Everal Walsh.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At Susie Baker In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK TourPhotos: First Look At Susie Baker In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK Tour
September 15, 2022

Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden will star in the brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff’s acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie’s THE MIRROR CRACK’D. See photos from the production.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
September 15, 2022

The Hope Theatre has released rehearsal photos for their forthcoming production of award-winning  American playwright Jen Silverman’s The Moors, with all six performers graduating from drama  school training since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 
Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE and BROKEN WINGS: THE MUSICAL to Stream on BroadwayHDSasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE and BROKEN WINGS: THE MUSICAL to Stream on BroadwayHD
September 15, 2022

BroadwayHD will debut the exclusive worldwide release of Broken Wings: The Musical and Sasha Regan’s All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore to their platform on September 22nd. 
Soho Theatre Announces Cast For SUPER HIGH RESOLUTIONSoho Theatre Announces Cast For SUPER HIGH RESOLUTION
September 15, 2022

Blanche McIntyre directs Nathan Ellis' Verity Bargate Award shortlisted Super High Resolution – a fast paced, darkly funny play about being a doctor in the NHS and the limits of anyone's ability to care for other people.
Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's TheatrePhotos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
September 15, 2022

After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances last year, production photos have been released for For a Palestinian which returns for its first full-length run at Camden People’s Theatre this September before heading to Bristol Old Vic in October.