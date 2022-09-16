ORPHEUS IN THE RECORD SHOP Returns To Leeds Playhouse

Acclaimed rapper, playwright and world record-breaking beatboxer Testament is making a triumphant return to the Quarry stage at Leeds Playhouse with his hit show Orpheus in the Record Shop.

After a successful socially-distanced run at the height of the pandemic, which was also filmed for BBC Four's Lights Up series, the Playhouse and Opera North production returns from 13-15 October, showcasing the astonishing skills of this multi-talented writer and musician and featuring members of the Chorus and Orchestra of Opera North, including soloist Helen Evora.

Audiences will meet Orpheus as he plays tunes in his record shop. After an old friend visits, strange things start to happen as music, myth and reality collide and, together, we go in search of something ancient, contemporary and hopeful.

Testament (Black Men Walking, The Beatboxer, Blake Remixed) took his inspiration from the Greek myth of Orpheus to create this jaw-dropping show that fuses spoken word and beatboxing with classical music.

"I'm so excited to be invited back to perform Orpheus in the Record Shop in Leeds," said Testament, whose Radio 4 play Daughter was recently nominated for the Prix Europa International Award for Radio Fiction. "The response from the initial run of performances was electric; we had people laughing, crying and dancing out the door! I'm very grateful to Leeds Playhouse and Opera North for commissioning me to make the show. It resonates with audiences, bringing magic and wisdom from ancient myth to the everyday in a celebration of our amazing city of Leeds.

"I've had a great run as a writer recently with both theatre plays and radio plays for Radio 4 being nominated for national and international awards - I'm still trying to get my head around it all. There's nothing like performing live and actually connecting with people. That's what it's all about at the end of the day: everyone being together and experiencing things together. Big ups to all the people that made it happen, and thanks so much for all the support - it's meant a lot during a challenging time for so many of us. Peace."

This new iteration of Orpheus in the Record Shop is directed by Amy Leach, Deputy Artistic Director at Leeds Playhouse, who said: "It feels like such a treat to be able to share this incredible production with audiences again. Melding Testament's beautiful words and beatboxing lyricism with the amazing musicianship provided by members of Opera North's Chorus and Orchestra makes it an unmissable event.

"Orpheus in the Record Shop has already enjoyed success on the BBC and as part of Connecting Voices, our socially-distanced pandemic partnership with Opera North, but this is the first time it will be performed live in front of a full audience in our largest theatre space. It's going to be quite something."

The rest of the creative team comprises: Lighting Designer Chris Davey; Sound Designer Hazel Plummer; Original Stage Director Aletta Collins; Movement Director Patricia Suarez; Music Arranged by Andrew Fairley and Testament; Music Composition on Hades by Taz Modi; and Vocal Performance by Everal Walsh.