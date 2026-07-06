OIL & WHISKEY to Make International Debut with Off West End Run in London

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The award-winning, off-Broadway, country rock musical, OIL & WHISKEY, will make its international debut with a 3-week Off West End London run following performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. OIL & WHISKEY will perform at the Old Red Lion Pub & Playhouse for a limited run, Thursday 3rd - Saturday 19th September 2026.

'The Last Five Years' meets Nashville Honky Tonk; OIL & WHISKEY is a dramedy about two ex-lovers who meet for a drink and relive their entire relationship over a couple of rounds of whiskey. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and by the end you will remember why: you don't text your ex. At the forefront of the recent Americana resurgence in NYC, this toe-stomping musical written in Nashville, TN, will immerse audiences in an authentic country rock cabaret concert akin to an evening at the Grand Ole Opry.

OIL & WHISKEY is the debut musical for producer, musician, and songwriter Kit Nolan. The Nashville based multi-instrumentalist has toured the world performing for millions as the Music Director for Lindsey Stirling and has played as a session musician for Robbie Williams and One Direction. He has recently co-produced work for the band, The Franklin Cassettes, that includes Grammy-winning songwriter, Kellie Besch.

He is joined by award-winning playwright and storyteller, Dax Wiley, who has written and produced musicals across the U.S.A. such as New York's first immersive musical, The Limbo Lounge, and Good Fishermen Know A Lot About Sex, a powerful drama performed on theatre row in Los Angeles about the dangers of opioid abuse in America.

OIL & WHISKEY is pleased to welcome an all-star cast, including Cornelius Versa playing the role of Teddy. Cornelius is known for his extensive musical theatre and opera experience and is now celebrating his debut country album, The Crystal Cowboy, that blends traditional storytelling with his classical roots, something he calls: Operatic Americana.

Alongside its all-star cast, OIL & WHISKEY is the first musical to partner with local line dancing, country bands, and Honky Tonks such as Lucinda's and Desert 5 Spot, in NYC for a special opening act. Each show will star pre-show talent from NYC, Nashville, or London respectively.

OIL & WHISKEY makes its international premiere with performances at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a limited Off West End run at the Old Red Lion Pub & Playhouse, London for selected dates, Thursday 3rd - Saturday 19th September 2026.

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