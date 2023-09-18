Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre Reveals Autumn Season

Set in the heart of inner-city Nottingham, The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the Arts, to inspire, captivate, engage and enrich the world through the power of performance and creative education.

This September, Squire is excited to announce its programme of live arts, with something for everyone who likes to be entertained in a vibrant and creative place.

The season starts with Track Dogs, (19 October)

Track Dogs are two Irishmen, an Englishman and an American, (Garrett Wall, Dave Mooney, Howard Brown & Robbie K.Jones), whose artistic name derives from the dark subterranean world of New York's subway system. Formed in the Autumn of 2006 in Madrid around the eclectic line-up of acoustic guitar, electric bass, trumpet and cajón, over the following 15 years they have added banjo, ukulele and mandolin as well as honing their four part vocal harmonies, now very much an integral part of their "sound".

Following on from Track Dogs, is Benji Kirkpatrick (22 October)

Benji Kirkpatrick is a singer, songwriter and musician and has performed solo for 25 years. He regularly collaborates and tours with Seth Lakeman, was one-third of acclaimed folk band Faustus and is well-known as the rhythmic driver of multiple award-winning big band, Bellowhead.

As the nights draw in and we head towards November, Squire will be welcoming The Apex Singers

(2 November). The Apex Singers are an 8-part vocal ensemble renowned for their innovative arrangements and distinctive sound. With over 50 bespoke arrangements, their repertoire showcases the individual voices within the group, creating a truly unique and captivating musical experience. They are also hosting a very special pre-show vocal workshop for anyone who loves to sing. A chance to experience the art of ensemble a cappella singing open to all.

November sees the launch of Squire's Comedy Gala (3 Nov) in partnership with Late Stage Comedy are proud to present the Gala Launch Show, kicking off the 15th anniversary edition of the Nottingham Comedy Festival. This evening at the theatre features four of the best acts on the circuit including a splendid headline set by Sarah Keyworth, as seen on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and much, much more.

The following week, comedy continues with the Squire Comedy Festival Superdayall dayer - (11 November). This all dayer will see dozens and dozens of acts from the biggest comedians to breakthrough new artists taking to the three stages featuring a mix of stand up, musical comedy, improv and much more. Featuring sets from Ignacio Lopez (Live at the Apollo), Steve Royle (Britain's Got Talent), John Robertson (creator of The Dark Room), improv from MissImp's It's A Trap (As seen on the Playhouse), Harriet Dyer (The Russell Howard Hour) and much, much more! The venue has a fully stocked bar and will have a pair of fantastic food trucks including vegetarian and vegan options.

Old Spot (17 Nov) bring us back to a night of music at Squire. Joe Danks & Rowan Piggott were introduced in 2021 and bonded over a shared passion for Old-Time Appalachian music. An initial campsite session turned into living room jams, sharing lifts to sessions and ultimately the creation of a new old-time duo - 'Old Spot'. Expect foot stomping old-time music on fiddle, banjo, gourd banjo & guitar. Old Spot sees two musicians from different traditions to explore a shared musical love, creating traditional music that is bursting with joy and imagination.

As we head towards Christmas, Squire welcomes theatre back to the stage. Far Out Theatre present Yee Haw (9 December). It's time to saddle up and ride 'em, cowgirl because the wild west just got a bit wilder. Far Out Theatre are in town with their annual adults only pantomime, YeeHaw (9 Dec)! It's time to saddle up and ride 'em, cowgirl because the wild west just got a bit wilder. Definitely not for the faint of heart, this fairytale has gangs and lawmen, outlaws and gunslingers, cowboys and pioneering women! Where else would you find all the legendary figures of the Wild West; Annie Oakley, Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Calamity Jane, Jesse James, Pat Garrett and the hero of our tale; Billy the Kidd? So come and make hay while the sun shines and make sure to leave any yellow bellies at home, because there is no law, no restraint in this seething cauldron of vice and depravity.

And wrapping up this year of entertainment at Squire, will be Jackie Oates and John Spiers (17 December). Multi award-winning contemporary folk artists Jackie Oates and John Spiers meld together their shared love of English traditional folk tunes and songs with their fine voices and expertly played acoustic instruments. Audiences can look forward to a fresh, uplifting and poignant evening. Their FESTIVE CONCERTS are a beautiful and heart-warming antidote to the materiality that can be a feature of the Christmas season. The duo perform captivating traditional Christmas carols and tunes from England and beyond.

Anita Bush, Centre Theatre Manager of The Squire Performing Arts Centre, said: "We are thrilled to be announcing our latest season, as Squire continues to grow. We're excited for the Autumn as our music offer increases with a variety of performances that include Old Spot, who are East Midlands based, to Track Dogs, based in Spain. We are also delighted to be using our venue's fantastic acoustics to full effect as we welcome the Apex Singers and their a capella performance to our stage. Alongside our fantastic music offer, we cannot wait to delight audiences with our comedy and theatre shows."

Anita continued: "We are already looking towards our growth in 2024 when we will be announcing a wider variety of genres and styles of performances to our performance space, and we hope to be seen as one of Nottingham, and the East Midland's, key entertainment venues."

