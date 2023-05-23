Nottingham Playhouse Reveals Cast and Creative Team For TWELFTH NIGHT

Nottingham Playhouse and Lakeside Arts have announced the cast and creative team for their open-air Shakespearean summer production, Twelfth Night.

Adapted and Directed by Martin Berry (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Nottingham Playhouse), with design by Ella Barraclough (Little Red Riding Hood – Nottingham Playhouse) and Composer and Sound Designer Joshua Goodman (Instrumental and Orchestral Lead, Music for Everyone), Twelfth Night offers Shakespearean silliness in the sunshine for all the family.

The multi-talented cast of just four will play multiple roles, including: Lisa Ambalavanar (Dick Whittington – Nottingham Playhouse) as Olivia, AK Golding (Hamlet – National Theatre) as Orsino, Charlotte East (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Nottingham Playhouse) as Viola/Cesario and Zoë May Dales (Georgia & the Iceberg – Tour) as Sebastian.

The production will tour to Nottinghamshire schools in early July. Outdoor performances will follow at Lakeside Arts on 9 and 15 July, and in Wellington Circus, adjacent to Nottingham Playhouse from 19 to 29 July.

Director Martin Berry commented: “We love the chance to prove that Shakespeare really is for everyone. Comedy is timeless and we’re bringing lots of colour, fun and excitement to this production which means it’s a proper family event. Ella’s designs for the set make the whole thing feel like a playground and we’re aiming to bring that approach to the whole show.”

Shona Powell OBE, Director, Lakeside Arts said: “We're delighted to be working in partnership with our friends at Nottingham Playhouse on our fourth summer collaboration. Martin's 75-minute adaptation of Twelfth Night will extend our hugely popular children and families' programme with a fantastic introduction to Shakespeare that promises to be a lot of fun!”

One of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedies, Twelfth Night is a tale of twins, mistaken identities, yellow stockings, a shipwreck, music and love, and is perfect for all the family, ages 7+. It follows on from the highly successful co-productions of A Midsummer Night’s Dream last year and The Tempest in 2021.