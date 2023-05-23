Nottingham Playhouse Reveals Cast and Creative Team For TWELFTH NIGHT

The production will tour Nottinghamshire schools in early July, followed by outdoor performances
Nottingham Playhouse and Lakeside Arts have announced the cast and creative team for their open-air Shakespearean summer production, Twelfth Night.
Adapted and Directed by Martin Berry (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Nottingham Playhouse), with design by Ella Barraclough (Little Red Riding Hood – Nottingham Playhouse) and Composer and Sound Designer Joshua Goodman (Instrumental and Orchestral Lead, Music for Everyone), Twelfth Night offers Shakespearean silliness in the sunshine for all the family.
The multi-talented cast of just four will play multiple roles, including: Lisa Ambalavanar (Dick Whittington – Nottingham Playhouse) as Olivia, AK Golding (Hamlet – National Theatre) as Orsino, Charlotte East (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Nottingham Playhouse) as Viola/Cesario and Zoë May Dales (Georgia & the Iceberg – Tour) as Sebastian.
The production will tour to Nottinghamshire schools in early July. Outdoor performances will follow at Lakeside Arts on 9 and 15 July, and in Wellington Circus, adjacent to Nottingham Playhouse from 19 to 29 July.
Director Martin Berry commented: “We love the chance to prove that Shakespeare really is for everyone. Comedy is timeless and we’re bringing lots of colour, fun and excitement to this production which means it’s a proper family event. Ella’s designs for the set make the whole thing feel like a playground and we’re aiming to bring that approach to the whole show.”
Shona Powell OBE, Director, Lakeside Arts said: “We're delighted to be working in partnership with our friends at Nottingham Playhouse on our fourth summer collaboration. Martin's 75-minute adaptation of Twelfth Night will extend our hugely popular children and families' programme with a fantastic introduction to Shakespeare that promises to be a lot of fun!”
One of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedies, Twelfth Night is a tale of twins, mistaken identities, yellow stockings, a shipwreck, music and love, and is perfect for all the family, ages 7+. It follows on from the highly successful co-productions of A Midsummer Night’s Dream last year and The Tempest in 2021.
