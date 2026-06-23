Northern Broadsides and Victoria Theatre Halifax to Transform Stage Into Studio Space

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Northern Broadsides and Victoria Theatre Halifax have revealed how a bold collaboration transformed the Victoria Theatre stage into an intimate studio theatre space.

The project saw the Calderdale-based theatre company and Halifax's largest theatre work together to create a completely new audience experience, turning the stage itself into a self-contained performance space for 92 audience members.

Earlier this year, as Northern Broadsides prepared to tour Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment on a smaller scale than previous productions, the company saw an opportunity to explore new venues and partnerships while ensuring the production could still be seen in its hometown of Halifax.

Northern Broadsides approached Victoria Theatre with an idea that had been discussed before: reimagining the theatre's stage as a studio-style venue. The Victoria Theatre team embraced the challenge, contributing resources and the expertise of their technical and stage management teams to help bring the concept to life.

Working closely with Northern Broadsides Production Manager Martin Clarke, the theatre explored multiple configurations to find a layout that balanced audience comfort, accessibility, sightlines and financial viability. Detailed plans considered seating arrangements, stage dimensions, technical requirements and the practicalities of creating a temporary studio space within the theatre.

The final design featured a raked seating bank positioned across the short width of the stage, accommodating 92 seats alongside two wheelchair spaces and two companion seats. black drapes enclosed the performance area, separating audiences from the main auditorium and creating an intimate atmosphere.

Most audience members entered via an access stairway to the rear of the seating bank, while an additional ramp provided step-free access from the auditorium floor. When additional seating was required, neighbouring Halifax venue Shay Stadium supported the project by lending conference chairs for the duration of the run.

The result was a striking theatre-within-a-theatre experience that quickly immersed audiences in the world of Dostoevsky's psychological thriller. Significantly, 45% of bookers were first-time visitors to the venue, demonstrating the project's success in attracting new audiences.

The project has also opened up wider conversations about the future of performance spaces in Halifax. With no dedicated professional studio theatre currently operating in the town, the temporary conversion offered an opportunity to test the appetite for smaller-scale work and explore how larger receiving houses might create flexible secondary spaces.

Ruth Cooke, Executive Director and Joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, said, 'We were excited by the opportunity to create a new, unexpected space for audiences. It felt like something from Alice in Wonderland, seeing people filing through a small door at the side of the stage, crossing the wings and reappearing at the top of the seating bank of a theatre within a theatre. The intensity and intimacy of the small space perfectly matched the atmosphere of the play.'

Keilidh Whyte, Stage Manager for the Victoria Theatre, said, 'We wanted to reimagine how the theatre could be used, creating something unexpected while offering a more intimate alternative to the main house programme. Drawing on my background in studio theatre, I saw an opportunity to transform the Victoria Theatre stage itself into a contained studio space, giving audiences a fresh and surprising perspective.

Theatre, at its core, is about pushing boundaries and shifting viewpoints, so when Northern Broadsides approached us to stage Crime and Punishment, it was the ideal opportunity to collaborate with their team and turn the concept into an immersive experience for audiences.'

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