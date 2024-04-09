Northern Ballet Will Perform Triple-Bill of Short Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Ballet will open its autumn 2024 season with Three Short Ballets a triple-bill featuring two world premières and a Northern première. The trio of works will be performed in Leeds at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre from the 6-14 September and in London in early 2025.

The mixed programme has become a staple of the Company's repertoire since 2018, designed to challenge the boundaries of classical ballet and invite new choreographic voices to the fore.

Opening the programme will be a previously announced original work from Olivier-award winning Mthuthuzeli November. Inspired by R.L. Peteni's South African novel Hill of Fools, and Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Fools will tell a tale of bitter rivalry between two villages. Known for his unique fusion of dance styles, November's third collaboration with Northern Ballet promises an emotionally stirring performance, complementing the talents of the Company's dancers.

The second world première will be an as yet untitled piece from Kristen McNally, Choreographer and Principal Character Artist at The Royal Ballet. This new ballet will see McNally work with two Northern Ballet dancers and Joe Powell-Main, an exceptional disabled dancer who uses wheels and crutches. McNally and Powell-Main previously worked together on Sleepwalker for The Royal Ballet and will be expanding their exploration of fusing ballet and inclusive dance.

“I am excited to be part of Three Short Ballets with Northern Ballet later on this year. I am very grateful for this opportunity and look forward to beginning the creation process in the summer. Having worked with Kristen previously it is wonderful to have the chance to work with her again. I am looking forward to sharing this new work with audiences, both in Leeds and in London.” - Joe Powell-Main

In the last year, Northern Ballet has championed inclusive dance through projects like Every Little is a Change, a ground-breaking dance film featuring Company dancers and participants from Ability, their program for adults with additional learning support needs. This commitment extends to the stage, when two dancers from Ability joined the cast of Romeo & Juliet at Leeds Grand Theatre this March. McNally's new commission promises to continue placing inclusive dance at the forefront, celebrating diversity and accessibility in the world of ballet.

The final piece in the lineup is Dutch classic Four Last Songs, choreographed by Rudi van Dantzig. Created in 1977 by the then Artistic Director of Dutch National Ballet. Four Last Songs is a breath-taking expression of love, loss, and the beauty of the human experience. Performed to Richard Strauss' composition by the same name, the ballet is danced by four couples with four segments beautifully mirroring the music.

Three Short Ballets will première at Leeds Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre on the 6 September. Tickets go on sale today and are available to book at northernballet.com/three-short-ballets. London dates will be announced later in the year.