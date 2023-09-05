Northern Ballet Return To The Linbury Stage With A Mixed Programme Of Premieres

This winter, Northern Ballet return to the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre with a programme of outstanding contemporary dance – Generations: Three Short Ballets. Curated by former Principal of The Royal Ballet Federico Bonelli – who joined the Company as Artistic Director last year – the triple bill features a world premiere from New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck and a UK premiere by Royal Ballet Soloist Benjamin Ella.

Peck's work is her first choreographic commission for a European ballet company. It is accompanied by Ella's short piece, inspired by the music of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, and the Company's first performance of Adagio Hammerklavier by Dutch master Hans van Manen, created 50 years ago. The programme is designed to champion the choreographic talent of the future, and follows the Northern Ballet's two productions at the Royal Opera House last Season: their family-friendly fairytale, Ugly Duckling, and a triple bill by three contemporary choreographers: Dickson Mbi, Stina Quagebeur, and Olivier Award-winner Mthuthuzeli November.

Tiler Peck, Principal dancer with New York City Ballet, said, 'It is an absolute honour to be creating a new work for Northern Ballet. I have always admired Federico's work and was humbled when he asked me if I would make a new commission for the company. This will be my first time choreographing for a European company and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Northern Ballet's incredibly versatile dancers.'

Federico Bonelli, Artistic Director of Northern Ballet, said, 'Benjamin Ella is a talented young choreographer at the beginning of his career while Tiler Peck's first European commission marks a new chapter for the rising star. The placement of their work alongside renowned Dutch ballet master Hans van Manen's perfectly captures the fusion of old and new that makes ballet such a wonderful and dynamic artform.'

The programme will first be performed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds – Northern Ballet's home. This will be followed by a limited run in the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre from the 31 October – 2 November 2023.