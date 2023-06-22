Newbury's Corn Exchange Reveals Upcoming Season Set for This Autumn

Audiences are set to be delighted by a brand-new season in Newbury this winter, as Corn Exchange announce their August-December programme. The popular Corn Exchange pantomime returns with Beauty and the Beast, alongside a whole host of theatre, comedy, music, dance and more, rounding off another fantastic year of entertainment.

Jessica Jhundoo-Evans, incoming Director of Corn Exchange Newbury, comments, This Autumn season marks my first season as Director of the Corn Exchange and also 30 years since the refurbished Corn Exchange reopened in 1993. We are incredibly proud of the programme we have coming up, starting with Luke Jerram’s incredible Museum of the Moon installation, in a partnership with Visit Newbury, and ending the season with our next fabulous pantomime Beauty and the Beast, written and directed once again by Plested, Brown and Wilsher. It is amazing to see how huge and varied our programme now is: from free outdoor events for community, courses and classes for all ages, activity for wellbeing, creative social events in our Balcony Bar and a plethora of high-quality performances and entertainment on our stage. Our doors are open to absolutely everyone and we feel sure you’ll find something you like as you browse the programme.

UK artist Luke Jerram’s astonishing installation Museum of the Moon (15th August – 3rd September) will fill the Corn Exchange’s main auditorium this summer, alongside a programme of lunar-themed activities, events include wellbeing sessions, talks, storytelling and films, presented as part of Visit Newbury’s Festival of the Moon.

Joyful retelling of Die Hard Yippee Ki Yay (22nd September) pays tribute to this fan favourite festive classic, whilst Brown Boys Swim (17th/18th October) brings their fierce, funny Fringe hit to Newbury audiences, as it examines the pressures faced by young Muslim men in fitting in and striking out.

Talks come from renowned wildlife cameraman Doug Allan as he shares tales from his epic, adventurous career in It’s A Wrap (11th October), and The Makings of a Murderer (12th October) gives audiences an insight on what it’s like to investigate the UK’s most notorious serial killers, hosted by David Swindle, the detective who bought serial killer Peter Tobin to justice.

Magic, mayhem and mystery lie ahead this Christmas in Beauty and the Beast (24th November – 31st December), Plested, Brown and Wilsher’s latest pantomime production, with roaringly funny jokes, beastly amounts of magic, and a hit list of songs for all ages. The Panto Pay It Forward scheme also returns for 2023, after hitting last year’s fundraising target and raising over £8,700 for the appeal last year to give those who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity a chance to come and experience the delight of panto.

There’s fun for all the family in this autumn season, with the magical Pop Princesses (22nd October), the hilarious Morgan & West’s Massive Magic Show for Kids (28th October) and beautiful family ballet Roald Dahl’s Red Riding Hood & The Three Little Pigs (26th October), performed by Ballet Cymru. Ben Garrod’s Ultimate Dinosaurs (12th November) will delight dino-mad little ones with an interactive, educational and highly entertaining show using film footage from the BBC's Planet Dinosaur.

Outrageous evening of thrills and fun Viva Burlesque (9th September) includes some of Europe’s most in-demand burlesque performers, whilst the acclaimed Southpaw Dance Company’s Speakeasy (21st September) features a spectacular 1920's themed set, world-class projection visuals and a cinematic soundtrack comprising of big band classics and contemporary hits.

Fatherhood (27th September) brings together three very different stories with humour and sensitivity through physical theatre and multilingual text by company Altered Skin, and Emerald Storm (21st October) tells the tale of love, rivalry and turmoil through the power and rhythms of Irish dance. Crown Ballet returns with Swan Lake (5th October), featuring some of ballet’s most memorable music and breath-taking dance as it captures audiences of all ages once more.

Sell out musical favourite The Opera Boys are back with A Night at The Musicals (28th September), full of brand-new medleys, solos and surprises with their hallmark vocal arrangements, Lee Mead performs his brand-new tour The Best of Me (25th October) featuring songs from across his career, whilst Blazin’ Fiddles (11th November) highlights the music of the Highlands and Time of Our Lives (16th November) brings classic movie tunes to life.

Audiences can also experience iconic songs from their favourite artists right on their doorstep, with tribute performances from Songbook of Martin Gaye (7th September), Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story (16th September), Mercury – The Ultimate Queen Tribute (23rd September), Dreams of Fleetwood Mac (29th September), Abba Forever (13th October), Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook (19th October), Boot-Led-Zeppelin (20th October), Fastlove (4th November) and The Counterfeit Stones (10th November).

The Comedy Network (8th September/14th October/3rd November) returns to keep audiences laughing through the winter months, whilst Spontaneous Potter (23rd October) will delight audiences young and old with a very magical improv show! Side-splitting comedy favourites also feature, as Rhys James stops off in Newbury with Spilt Milk (27th October), Bridget Christie will delight with Who Am I? (8th November), Suzi Ruffell delivers the laughter with Snappy (17th November) and Myra Dubois brings her wellness sermon Be Well (9th November) to Newbury audiences.

101 Outdoor Arts is opening its doors once more for the Open Day (12th September), giving local residents an insight into what happens at 101, have a look around the facilities and find out about opportunities that people of all ages and abilities in West Berkshire can get involved in.

Over at The Base, autumn exhibition 20 Historical Women Who Changed the World (15th September – 19th November) features the works of Nigerian-born, Doncaster artist Chinwe Russell in this bold, colourful and historically inspired exhibition which gives an insight into the lives of some incredible women from around the world. The Winter Craft Fair (25th November) also returns for 2023, giving customers the opportunity to buy unique and unusual gifts for loved ones directly from makers.

