New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck and Royal Ballet's Benjamin Ella To Develop New Works With Northern Ballet

Dutch National Ballet will be visiting the city in the coming weeks to revive Hans van Manen's contemporary masterpiece Adagio Hammerklavier.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 2 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour Photo 3 Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN Tour
Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 4 Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court

New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck and Royal Ballet's Benjamin Ella To Develop New Works With Northern Ballet

Some of the most exciting names in ballet have been visiting Leeds over the last few months as Northern Ballet prepares a new evening of dance works Generations: Three Short Ballets which will première on their home stage in Quarry Hill this September. 

 

New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck and Royal Ballet's Benjamin Ella have been enjoying the city's offerings while they work with the Company of dancers. 

 

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Federico Bonelli, Northern Ballet have set out their goal to elevate Leeds on the international stage and this new programme of work does just that, inviting renowned voices from the international ballet world to Yorkshire.  

 

'Our home in Leeds is a huge part of our identity at Northern Ballet and like many of my colleagues I have fallen in love with the city since moving up from London last year. It's been a great source of pride to welcome these international talents to our home. Benjamin Ella is an artist I was privileged to see grow at the Royal Ballet where I performed alongside him on countless occasions. From a young age he demonstrated a remarkable flair for choreography and I am so excited to see the UK première of his work.  In the ballet world, Tiler Peck needs little introduction. A Principal Dancer at New York City Ballet, Tiler's exquisite musicality has made her one of the most prominent dancers of her generation. I am so pleased that she has chosen Northern Ballet as her first European company to choreograph on and Leeds as the city to première that work.' - Federico Bonelli

 

In the coming weeks Larissa Lezhnina and Rachel Beaujean, Ballet Master and Associate Artistic Director of Dutch National Ballet will be visiting the city to revive 'Grandmaster of Contemporary Ballet' Hans van Manen's masterpiece Adagio Hammerklavier that will complete the triple-bill.  

 

Alongside their extensive programme of community outreach and public classes and workshops, over the next 12 months Northern Ballet will be bringing five ballets to theatres across Leeds with something for all ages. This includes The Nutcracker, Beauty & the Beast, Tortoise & the Hare and a long-awaited revival of their critically acclaimed Romeo & Juliet

﻿

Generations: Three Short Ballets will be performed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, located inside Northern Ballet's headquarters from the 8-16 September before touring to London's Linbury Theatre from the 31 October – 2 November. 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Playground Theatre to Present Season of Women and LGBTQ+ Stories Photo
The Playground Theatre to Present Season of Women and LGBTQ+ Stories

Discover The Playground Theatre's captivating season of performances featuring stories about women and LGBTQ+ individuals. Find out about the dates and ticket information for each show and make sure you don't miss out on these engaging and thought-provoking productions.

2
Kvazi And Max, Take Their Genre-Bending Clown Theater Performance RENDEZVOUS To Camden Fri Photo
Kvazi And Max, Take Their Genre-Bending Clown Theater Performance RENDEZVOUS To Camden Fringe

Budapest clown duo Kvázi and Max are bringing their show 'Rendezvous' to the UK for the first time. The performance will debut overseas, appearing at the Camden fringe, Aces and Eights on 19-20 August at 5PM.

3
THATLL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour

The world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day is back on the road with another incredible production, packed full of world class performances this autumn. Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s.

4
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For UK and Ireland Tour of Brian Friels FAITH HEALER Photo
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For UK and Ireland Tour of Brian Friel's FAITH HEALER

Following the success of Abigail's Party, now running until 7 October, London Classic Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for a new tour of Brian Friel's masterpiece Faith Healer.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twisted Tales
The Cockpit (8/25-8/26)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas: England & Son
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TRAIN LORD
theSpaceUK @ Niddry Street (8/04-8/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
The North Wall Arts Centre (9/21-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You