New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck and Royal Ballet's Benjamin Ella To Develop New Works With Northern Ballet

Some of the most exciting names in ballet have been visiting Leeds over the last few months as Northern Ballet prepares a new evening of dance works Generations: Three Short Ballets which will première on their home stage in Quarry Hill this September.

New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck and Royal Ballet's Benjamin Ella have been enjoying the city's offerings while they work with the Company of dancers.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Federico Bonelli, Northern Ballet have set out their goal to elevate Leeds on the international stage and this new programme of work does just that, inviting renowned voices from the international ballet world to Yorkshire.

'Our home in Leeds is a huge part of our identity at Northern Ballet and like many of my colleagues I have fallen in love with the city since moving up from London last year. It's been a great source of pride to welcome these international talents to our home. Benjamin Ella is an artist I was privileged to see grow at the Royal Ballet where I performed alongside him on countless occasions. From a young age he demonstrated a remarkable flair for choreography and I am so excited to see the UK première of his work. In the ballet world, Tiler Peck needs little introduction. A Principal Dancer at New York City Ballet, Tiler's exquisite musicality has made her one of the most prominent dancers of her generation. I am so pleased that she has chosen Northern Ballet as her first European company to choreograph on and Leeds as the city to première that work.' - Federico Bonelli

In the coming weeks Larissa Lezhnina and Rachel Beaujean, Ballet Master and Associate Artistic Director of Dutch National Ballet will be visiting the city to revive 'Grandmaster of Contemporary Ballet' Hans van Manen's masterpiece Adagio Hammerklavier that will complete the triple-bill.

Alongside their extensive programme of community outreach and public classes and workshops, over the next 12 months Northern Ballet will be bringing five ballets to theatres across Leeds with something for all ages. This includes The Nutcracker, Beauty & the Beast, Tortoise & the Hare and a long-awaited revival of their critically acclaimed Romeo & Juliet.

Generations: Three Short Ballets will be performed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, located inside Northern Ballet's headquarters from the 8-16 September before touring to London's Linbury Theatre from the 31 October – 2 November.