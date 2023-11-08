New Season Of Shows Unveiled For 2024 At Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A year of shows from Scarborough's SJT has been unveiled, including adaptations of two classic novels, two stirring Yorkshire stories, a sparkling Christmas show and the 90th play, no less, from the SJT's Director Emeritus, Alan Ayckbourn.

The year kicks off with a new adaptation of Northanger Abbey, by Zoe Cooper from the novel by Jane Austen.

Catherine Morland knows little of the world, but who needs real-life experience when you have books to guide you? Catherine seizes her chance to escape her claustrophobic family life and join the smart set in Bath. Between balls and parties, she meets worldly, sophisticated Isabella Thorpe – Iz, to her friends – and so Cath's very own adventure begins. Zoe Cooper infuses the plot and spirit of Austen's original with her unique voice, resulting in a play fizzing with imagination, packed full of humour and brimming with love.

Directed by Tessa Walker, Northanger Abbey is a co-production with the Orange Tree, the Octagon Bolton and Theatre by the Lake, and can be seen at the SJT from 27 March to 13 April.

It's followed by Dracula: The Bloody Truth. It's 1900. Dracula, the best-selling novel by Bram Stoker was released three years ago and Professor Abraham Van Helsing is not happy. He was there. He knows The Truth. The Bloody Truth. And The Truth must come out. Professional vampire hunter Van Helsing has gathered a troupe of highly trained, versatile actors to tell the story of the vampire who sailed from Transylvania to Whitby leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.

A brand-new show from the team behind the rip-roaring caper The 39 Steps and the UK Theatre Award-nominated The Comedy of Errors (more or less). A co-production with the Octagon Bolton, Dracula: The Bloody Truth, written by Le Navet Bete and John Nicholson, and directed by Paul Robinson, can be seen at the SJT from 3 to 27 July.

Brassed Off, a co-production with Theatre by the Lake and the Octagon, Bolton, is the SJT's third show of the year. Adapted by Paul Allen from the screenplay by Mark Herman, and directed by Liz Stevenson, it's a much-loved modern classic, full of heart and northern humour. This production will feature live music from local brass bands to deliver a soul-stirring theatrical experience.

It's 1994 and the tight-knit mining community of Grimley, Yorkshire, are fighting to keep their colliery open. Meanwhile, revered band leader Danny battles to keep his dispirited band of brass-playing miners together with the dream of qualifying for the National Championships at London's Albert Hall. When the uncertainty around the pit's future becomes too much for the band members, loyalty is tested, pressure mounts and the community begins to break apart. With their whole way of life at stake, can the band find a way to play on?

Brassed Off can be seen at the SJT from 2 to 31 August.

Show & Tell is the 90th play from the SJT's Director Emeritus Alan Ayckbourn. Jack's planning a big party for his wife's birthday. He's pulling out all the stops and has booked a touring theatre company to perform in the family home. The only problem is that Jack's getting a bit forgetful in his old age and can't remember all the details of the booking. Meanwhile, The Homelight Theatre Company is on its knees. They desperately need a well-paid gig and Jack's booking is very well paid. Pinning him down on the details has been tricky and something doesn't feel quite right.

A celebration of theatre, this delightfully dark farce, directed by the author, can be seen from 5 September to 5 October.

The fifth show of the year is The Whitby Rebels by Bea Roberts, directed by Paul Robinson. In Whitby Harbour, in the summer of 1991, something extraordinary happened. A humble pleasure boat set sail for the Arctic crewed by misfits, pensioners and the vicar for Egton and Grosmont. This motley crew was assembled by Captain Jack Lammiman to complete a daring mission: to erect a plaque honouring Whitby whaling captain William Scoresby Senior on a Volcanic Island hundreds of miles north of Iceland. Their voyage is a classic story of British eccentricity and determination. This is the (mostly) true story of a Captain, his crew and a boatload of Yorkshire grit.

The Whitby Rebels can be seen at the SJT from 18 October to 2 November.

2024's Christmas treat is a new version of Aladdin. Join us for this thrilling tale as writer Nick Lane, director Gemma Fairlie, and the rest of the team that brought you Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol and more turn another classic fairy tale on its head. As usual, it'll be packed full of silliness, thrills, spills singalongs and fantastical family fun.

Aladdin can be seen from 29 November to 28 December.

September will also bring a special fundraising event with the SJT's Director Emeritus Alan Ayckbourn. Mr A's Amazing Days (13 to 15 September 2024) will include a rehearsed reading of one of several plays the renowned writer penned during lockdown, as well as other treats – watch this space for more information coming soon!

Paul Robinson, Artistic Director at the SJT, says: “We've got a whole year of great drama and comedy to raise your spirits and make you feel good about life – our programme this year is designed to send you home with a spring in your step!”

Tickets for all the shows go on sale to members of the Circle, the SJT's membership scheme, from 10am on Wednesday 8 November and on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 15 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here.