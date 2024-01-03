New Leeds Exhibit Tells the Story of Northern Ballet's ROMEO & JULIET

The exhibit runs from 9 January - 23 March 2024. 

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Critics' Pick: Gary Naylor's Best of 2023 in Review Photo 1 Critics' Pick: Gary Naylor's Best of 2023 in Review
Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023 Photo 2 Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023
Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Thea Photo 3 Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Theatre
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW UK / West End Awards; Voting Ends 31 December! Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW UK / West End Awards; Voting Ends 31 December!

New Leeds Exhibit Tells the Story of Northern Ballet's ROMEO & JULIET

Northern Ballet’s hit production of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ has survived fire, flood and the changing fashions of more than three decades.

Ahead of the ballet’s much-anticipated revival in March 2024, an exhibition at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery, University of Leeds, brings together drawings, props, costumes and photographs from the company’s archive to tell the eventful story of the making of a classic. 

Set to Prokofiev’s electrifying score, director Christopher Gable CBE and choreographer Massimo Moricone’s 1991 take on Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy became Northern Ballet’s greatest success. The Sunday Times hailed it as ‘Triumphant… swift-paced, full-blooded’, even ‘sexy’ – and rightly predicted it would be ‘a box office cert for years to come’. A slew of awards, an Olivier nomination and a Christmas Day screening on the BBC followed, and over the next 20 years it notched up more than 500 performances across the world.      

But, as Shakespeare noted elsewhere, the course of true love never did run smooth. In 2001 arsonists destroyed Northern Ballet’s headquarters and much of its archive, including costumes from ‘Romeo & Juliet’, just three weeks before opening night. Then the catastrophic floods that struck Leeds on Boxing Day 2015 wrecked sets and costumes at the company’s stores. A recent public appeal has supported the recreation, repair and updating of Lez Brotherston OBE’s intricate period costumes and spectacular wooden set, ready for the long-awaited revival of the piece. 

The Northern Ballet Archive, donated to the University of Leeds in 2021, tells the 50-year story of the company from its foundation to the present. This exhibition documents the production, the evolution and sometimes the complete recreation of a cornerstone of the repertoire – and celebrates the return of this beloved work to the stage in the company’s home city of Leeds. 

Federico Bonelli, Artistic Director of Northern Ballet, comments, “Christopher Gable CBE and Massimo Morricone’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ is a cherished gem in the world of dance and a cornerstone of Northern Ballet’s history. This exhibition captures the spirit and creativity that defines the Company and we are honoured that the University of Leeds has chosen to showcase this iconic production, a work that holds a special place in our hearts. As we prepare for its long-awaited revival this spring, the spotlight on Romeo & Juliet is a testament to the enduring impact of Shakespeare's tale.”

In parallel, Northern Ballet are also collaborating with the University of Leeds on pioneering project The Mechanics of Life: Movement, Mobility and Me, which brings University engineers from the School of Mechanical Engineering together with creative minds at the dance company. They have been working with youngsters from Batley Girls’ High School to co-design an engineering-inspired performance, choreographed and performed by Northern Ballet and filmed for a screening which will premiere in 2024.

Click Here’ can be seen in The Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery in the University of Leeds’ Parkinson Building from 9 January - 23 March 2024. 

Northern Ballet’s revival of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ opens at Leeds Grand Theatre from 8 -16 March 2024.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, Photo
Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5

Juilliard student Kevin Jansson to present a piano recital MTU Cork School of Music Union Quay, 7.30pm Friday January 5th 2024.

2
Stephen Joseph Theatre Seeks Planning Permission For Cinema Refurb Photo
Stephen Joseph Theatre Seeks Planning Permission For Cinema Refurb

Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre is seeking planning permission to replace its heating and cooling systems and carry out an interior refurbishment of its McCarthy auditorium, home to both live shows and regular cinema screenings.

3
Student Blog: A Chat With My Pals Photo
Student Blog: A Chat With My Pals

I’m already halfway into my degree. I’m not quite ready for it all to pass me by so fast.

4
Bonnie Tyler Joins The Brit Fest Line Up Set For July 2024 Photo
Bonnie Tyler Joins The Brit Fest Line Up Set For July 2024

Cheshire’s brand new Summer 2024 music festival, The Brit Fest, has added another act to add to its lineup of British music acts over three days. Welsh music legend Bonnie Tyler will headline the Saturday evening lineup. Learn more about the festival here!

More Hot Stories For You

Stephen Joseph Theatre Seeks Planning Permission For Cinema RefurbStephen Joseph Theatre Seeks Planning Permission For Cinema Refurb
Bonnie Tyler Joins The Brit Fest Line Up Set For July 2024Bonnie Tyler Joins The Brit Fest Line Up Set For July 2024
Music at Oxford Launches 40th Anniversary CampaignMusic at Oxford Launches 40th Anniversary Campaign
Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visits Theatre Royal Brighton In The New YearAgatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visits Theatre Royal Brighton In The New Year

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You